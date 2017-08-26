 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Music Video

Taylor Swift Goes Dark in the First Glimpse of Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Video

Don't panic, but the first look at Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" music video is already here. After releasing the single to her sixth album, Reputation, on Friday, Good Morning America gave the exclusive first look at the accompanying video on Saturday morning. In the 13-second clip, we get little glimpses of Swift making her way into a limo, sitting on a throne with a slithering snake, biting on a diamond necklace with her signature red lips, and lining up with a few backup dancers. You can catch all the action when the full video premieres at the VMAs this weekend. No word yet on whether she'll be there in person to present it.

Music VideosMusicTaylor Swift
