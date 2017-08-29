 Skip Nav
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Video Meaning

All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"

All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD"

Taylor Swift is back, but she's definitely not the same. After debuting her music video for her new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," at the MTV VMAs on Monday, the internet promptly lost its sh*t and began decoding all of its hidden messages. Kim and Kanye references? Tons. Jabs at her exes? You know it. But one of the most jarring things about the video is the presence of all of Taylor's old selves, including memorable red carpet looks, music video personas, and touring outfits. While the new, "edgier" Taylor stands on top of them, they all try to claw their way back to her only to be rejected and pushed down into nothingness. Long story short: Taylor really wants you to know that the old her is dead. She channelled 30 of her former selves in total, so read on to see which moments from her past she's ready to bury.

1 2009 VMAs Taylor
2009 VMAs Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk

Ah, the night that Kanye West famously stole the mic from Taylor during her video of the year speech to announce that Beyoncé's was better.

1 / 30
2 "Shake It Off" Ballerina Taylor
"Shake It Off" Ballerina Taylor

The singer donned a swan-inspired ballerina outfit in her "Shake It Off" music video.

2 / 30
3 2014 Met Gala Taylor
2014 Met Gala Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

Taylor dusted off her old Met Gala dress for the video.

3 / 30
4 Red Tour Taylor
Red Tour Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca/TAS

The singer's old circus ring leader outfit from her Red tour made an appearance.

4 / 30
5 BMI Pop Awards Taylor
BMI Pop Awards Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Allen Berezovsky

Taylor's "edgier" look from 2016, including her platinum blonde hair, also popped up.

5 / 30
6 "Out of the Woods" Taylor
"Out of the Woods" Taylor

She had no qualms about dragging her "Out of the Woods" blue dress in the mud.

6 / 30
7 2014 VMAs Taylor
2014 VMAs Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt

Taylor's blue jumpsuit from the red carpet tried to make it to the top.

7 / 30
8 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor

She brought back those old pyjamas for one more appearance.

8 / 30
9 Fearless Tour Taylor
Fearless Tour Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo

There's definitely no mistaking this look.

9 / 30
10 2015 VMAs Taylor
2015 VMAs Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt

Taylor's two-piece outfit from a few years ago was part of the pile.

10 / 30
11 "22" Taylor
"22" Taylor

Any fan would instantly recognise that black hat from her "22" music video.

11 / 30
12 2015 Billboard Music Awards Taylor
2015 Billboard Music Awards Taylor
Image Source: Getty / ROBYN BECK

Her white jumpsuit still managed to sparkle among all the other bodies.

12 / 30
13 "Blank Space" Taylor
"Blank Space" Taylor

The singer's makeup was almost exactly like the look she sported in her "Blank Space" video.

13 / 30
14 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor

There's that ponytail and polka-dot shirt!

14 / 30
15 "You Belong With Me" Regular Taylor
"You Belong With Me" Regular Taylor

So . . . did she keep that Junior Jewels shirt all these years?

15 / 30
16 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Taylor
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

The singer's silky robe from her 2014 performance was visible.

16 / 30
17 "You Belong With Me" Dolled-Up Taylor
"You Belong With Me" Dolled-Up Taylor

The details on the white dress Taylor wore to her school dance in the video are obvious.

17 / 30
18 "Shake It Off" Cheerleader Taylor
"Shake It Off" Cheerleader Taylor

You can make out the bouncy ponytail from her cheerleader costume in the video.

18 / 30
19 1989 World Tour Taylor
1989 World Tour Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris/LP5

You can also see the sparkly outfit she wore while bringing celebrity guests on stage during her last tour.

19 / 30
20 Vogue Taylor
Vogue Taylor
Image Source: Vogue / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

The black boot that kicks a "You Belong With Me" Taylor in the face is very similar to a pair she wrote on her May 2016 Vogue cover.

20 / 30
21 Red Tour Taylor
Red Tour Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/TAS

Taylor re-created this whole outfit perfectly.

21 / 30
22 2014 Country Music Awards Taylor
2014 Country Music Awards Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt

That cut-out white shirt is obvious.

22 / 30
23 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards
2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards
Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff

This Taylor was toward the bottom of the pack.

23 / 30
24 2015 New Year's Eve Taylor
2015 New Year's Eve Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart

Same jacket? Check. Same hair? Yep.

24 / 30
25 "Our Song" Taylor
"Our Song" Taylor

She even included some truly old-school looks.

25 / 30
26 1989 Album Taylor
1989 Album Taylor

Taylor brought back the sweater she wore on her album cover.

26 / 30
27 Red Tour Taylor
Red Tour Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk

Another Red outfit!

27 / 30
28 2013 Billboard Music Awards Taylor
2013 Billboard Music Awards Taylor
Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller

Unicorn shirt and all.

28 / 30
29 1989 Tour Taylor
1989 Tour Taylor
Image Source: Getty / David Hogan

We've had our eye on that jacket for years.

29 / 30
30 "I Knew You Were Trouble" Taylor
"I Knew You Were Trouble" Taylor

Notice the shirt!

30 / 30
