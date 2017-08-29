29/8/17 29/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Video Meaning All the Old Taylor Swifts That Were Brought Back to Life — Then Killed — in "LWYMMD" 29 August, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Taylor Swift is back, but she's definitely not the same. After debuting her music video for her new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," at the MTV VMAs on Monday, the internet promptly lost its sh*t and began decoding all of its hidden messages. Kim and Kanye references? Tons. Jabs at her exes? You know it. But one of the most jarring things about the video is the presence of all of Taylor's old selves, including memorable red carpet looks, music video personas, and touring outfits. While the new, "edgier" Taylor stands on top of them, they all try to claw their way back to her only to be rejected and pushed down into nothingness. Long story short: Taylor really wants you to know that the old her is dead. She channelled 30 of her former selves in total, so read on to see which moments from her past she's ready to bury. 1 2009 VMAs Taylor Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk Ah, the night that Kanye West famously stole the mic from Taylor during her video of the year speech to announce that Beyoncé's was better. 1 / 30 2 "Shake It Off" Ballerina Taylor The singer donned a swan-inspired ballerina outfit in her "Shake It Off" music video. 2 / 30 3 2014 Met Gala Taylor Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris Taylor dusted off her old Met Gala dress for the video. 3 / 30 4 Red Tour Taylor Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca/TAS The singer's old circus ring leader outfit from her Red tour made an appearance. 4 / 30 5 BMI Pop Awards Taylor Image Source: Getty / Allen Berezovsky Taylor's "edgier" look from 2016, including her platinum blonde hair, also popped up. 5 / 30 6 "Out of the Woods" Taylor She had no qualms about dragging her "Out of the Woods" blue dress in the mud. 6 / 30 7 2014 VMAs Taylor Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt Taylor's blue jumpsuit from the red carpet tried to make it to the top. 7 / 30 8 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor She brought back those old pyjamas for one more appearance. 8 / 30 9 Fearless Tour Taylor Image Source: Getty / Theo Wargo There's definitely no mistaking this look. 9 / 30 10 2015 VMAs Taylor Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt Taylor's two-piece outfit from a few years ago was part of the pile. 10 / 30 11 "22" Taylor Any fan would instantly recognise that black hat from her "22" music video. 11 / 30 12 2015 Billboard Music Awards Taylor Image Source: Getty / ROBYN BECK Her white jumpsuit still managed to sparkle among all the other bodies. 12 / 30 13 "Blank Space" Taylor The singer's makeup was almost exactly like the look she sported in her "Blank Space" video. 13 / 30 14 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Taylor There's that ponytail and polka-dot shirt! 14 / 30 15 "You Belong With Me" Regular Taylor So . . . did she keep that Junior Jewels shirt all these years? 15 / 30 16 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Taylor Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris The singer's silky robe from her 2014 performance was visible. 16 / 30 17 "You Belong With Me" Dolled-Up Taylor The details on the white dress Taylor wore to her school dance in the video are obvious. 17 / 30 18 "Shake It Off" Cheerleader Taylor You can make out the bouncy ponytail from her cheerleader costume in the video. 18 / 30 19 1989 World Tour Taylor Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris/LP5 You can also see the sparkly outfit she wore while bringing celebrity guests on stage during her last tour. 19 / 30 20 Vogue Taylor Image Source: Vogue / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott The black boot that kicks a "You Belong With Me" Taylor in the face is very similar to a pair she wrote on her May 2016 Vogue cover. 20 / 30 21 Red Tour Taylor Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur/TAS Taylor re-created this whole outfit perfectly. 21 / 30 22 2014 Country Music Awards Taylor Image Source: Getty / Jason Merritt That cut-out white shirt is obvious. 22 / 30 23 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards Image Source: Getty / Jon Kopaloff This Taylor was toward the bottom of the pack. 23 / 30 24 2015 New Year's Eve Taylor Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart Same jacket? Check. Same hair? Yep. 24 / 30 25 "Our Song" Taylor She even included some truly old-school looks. 25 / 30 26 1989 Album Taylor Taylor brought back the sweater she wore on her album cover. 26 / 30 27 Red Tour Taylor Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk Another Red outfit! 27 / 30 28 2013 Billboard Music Awards Taylor Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller Unicorn shirt and all. 28 / 30 29 1989 Tour Taylor Image Source: Getty / David Hogan We've had our eye on that jacket for years. 29 / 30 30 "I Knew You Were Trouble" Taylor Notice the shirt! 30 / 30 Music VideosMusicTaylor Swift