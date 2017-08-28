 Skip Nav
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date
MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to the VMAs After Trump Signs Off on Military Ban
Look Back at Katy Perry's Most Exciting VMAs Moments

Taylor Swift Makes Fun of Tom Hiddleston's Shirt in Video

Taylor Swift Mocks That Tom Hiddleston Shirt in Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Video

Taylor Swift dropped the video for "Look What You Made Me Do" during the MTV VMAs on Monday, and it was rife with references to her past looks, former flames, and ongoing feuds with other celebrities. In one scene — which was widely compared to Beyoncé's "Formation" video — Taylor wears a black fishnet outfit while surrounded by male dancers (including Todrick Hall), who rip off their jackets to reveal black crop tops emblazoned with "I [Heart] T.S." If you recall, the singer made headlines when her then-boyfriend, Tom Hiddleston, was photographed wearing a tank top with the same message written on it during her Fourth of July bash in 2016. Pretty sneaky, sis.

Celebrity ScandalsAward SeasonTom HiddlestonMTV VMAsTaylor Swift
