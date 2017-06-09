 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
Katy Perry
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"
Flower Press
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table
Late Night Highlights
Brad Pitt Gives a Hilariously Bleak Weather Report on Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal

Is Taylor Swift's Music on Spotify?

Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops

Taylor Swift just fired the latest shot in her ongoing feud with Katy Perry. On Thursday, Taylor's team announced that she would be returning her extensive music back catalog to streaming services, including Spotify, at midnight on June 9, the same time Katy's Witness was set to drop. The news was shared via Instagram as a "thank you" to fans for helping her 2014 album 1989 sell over 10 million copies.

In celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA's 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.

A post shared by Taylor Nation (@taylornation) on

Taylor famously removed her music from all streaming services — in a move that many considered the opposite of a "thank you" to fans — shortly before 1989 was released. In 2015, she wrote a letter to Apple Music explaining why she wouldn't be streaming 1989 on its new platform, and shortly after, the company made changes to its policy and Taylor "happily" changed her mind. Up until now, Apple Music has been the only place to listen to her music.

Yes, this move certainly could be in celebration of Taylor's 100 Million Song Certification, but the timing of her move was pretty peculiar, considering it was just hours after Katy made headlines for her latest comments about "Bad Blood." "I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know?" Katy told NME. Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls [her fans]. That's so messed up!"

Well, Katy? It's your move.

Image Source: Getty / Anthony Harvey
Join the conversation
SpotifyKaty PerryCountry Music Association AwardsCelebrity FeudsTaylor Swift
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Parenting News
Why Lauren Conrad Started Dressing Up More After Getting Pregnant
by Lauren Levy
Britney Spears "Toxic" Without Auto-Tune
Music
Here's What Britney Spears's "Toxic" Sounds Like Without Auto-Tune
by Laura Marie Meyers
Vin Diesel Talks About Dwayne Johnson Feud April 2017
Fast 8
Vin Diesel Says His Rumoured Feud With Dwayne Johnson Was "Blown Out of Proportion"
by Monica Sisavat
Emily Jones Makeup Artist With Feeding Tube
Makeup
The Powerful Way Makeup Helped This Woman With a Feeding Tube "Feel Gorgeous"
by Perri Konecky
Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima in Cannes May 2017
Younes Bendjima
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds