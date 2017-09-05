05/9/17 05/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Taylor Swift's Music Video Boyfriends 16 Celebrities You Forgot Played Taylor Swift's Music Video Boyfriend 5 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Taylor Swift Vevo Taylor Swift has had some pretty high-profile romances, but we're far more interested in her music video boyfriends. Over the years, the singer has basically played out our "wildest dreams" as she stars alongside big heartthrobs for her singles. Remember when she cried over One Tree Hill's Tyler Hilton? What about when she had a steamy makeout session with Scott Eastwood? Check out every single piece of eye candy featured in Taylor Swift's videos over the past 10 years. RelatedWhat We Already Know About Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album, Reputation 1 “Tim McGraw” — Clayton Collins The singer was the first person to play Swift's music video boyfriend. 1 / 16 2 “Teardrops on My Guitar” — Tyler Hilton The One Tree Hill star played the infamous Drew in this sad song about teenage heartbreak. 2 / 16 3 "Picture to Burn" — Justin Sandy The former NFL player appeared as Swift's ex. 3 / 16 4 "Love Story" — Justin Gaston Gaston, who dated Miley Cyrus in 2009, played the Romeo to Swift's Juliet. 4 / 16 5 "White Horse" — Stephen Colletti The former Laguna Beach star popped up as a two-timing jerk in Swift's video. 5 / 16 6 "You Belong With Me" — Lucas Till Till actually played Swift's boyfriend twice in this video. While he is the best friend and eventual love interest of the dorky Swift, he also showed up as the boyfriend of the mean cheerleader, who is Swift in a brown wig. 6 / 16 7 "Mine" — Toby Hemingway The English actor didn't just play Swift's music video boyfriend; he also played her music video husband. 7 / 16 8 "Back to December" — Guntars Asmanis The model made an appearance as her ex in this music video. 8 / 16 9 "Ours" — Zach Gilford The actor, known for his role on Friday Night Lights, made a cameo in the end of the video as a man returning from war. 9 / 16 10 "The Story of Us" — Caleb Campbell Campbell made a brief appearance as Swift's ex in this video set at Vanderbilt University. 10 / 16 11 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" — Noah Mills The Canadian model played Swift's ex that she is never ever getting back together with. 11 / 16 12 "Begin Again" — Vladimir Perrin The French actor played Swift's love interest in this dreamy video set in Paris. 12 / 16 13 "I Knew You Were Trouble" — Reeve Carney The Penny Dreadful actor played the ultimate bad boy who stole Swift's heart. 13 / 16 14 "Blank Space" — Sean O’Pry The model played Swift's in-over-his-head love interest. 14 / 16 15 "Style" — Dominic Sherwood The Shadowhunters actor was featured in this artistic video. 15 / 16 16 "Wildest Dreams" — Scott Eastwood The actor and son of Clint Eastwood starred opposite a brunette Swift in this theatrical music video. 16 / 16 Join the conversation Scott EastwoodMusic VideosMusicTaylor Swift