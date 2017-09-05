16 Celebrities You Forgot Played Taylor Swift's Music Video Boyfriend

 Skip Nav
Taylor Swift has had some pretty high-profile romances, but we're far more interested in her music video boyfriends. Over the years, the singer has basically played out our "wildest dreams" as she stars alongside big heartthrobs for her singles. Remember when she cried over One Tree Hill's Tyler Hilton? What about when she had a steamy makeout session with Scott Eastwood? Check out every single piece of eye candy featured in Taylor Swift's videos over the past 10 years.

1 “Tim McGraw” — Clayton Collins
“Tim McGraw” — Clayton Collins

The singer was the first person to play Swift's music video boyfriend.

2 “Teardrops on My Guitar” — Tyler Hilton
“Teardrops on My Guitar” — Tyler Hilton

The One Tree Hill star played the infamous Drew in this sad song about teenage heartbreak.

3 "Picture to Burn" — Justin Sandy
"Picture to Burn" — Justin Sandy

The former NFL player appeared as Swift's ex.

4 "Love Story" — Justin Gaston
"Love Story" — Justin Gaston

Gaston, who dated Miley Cyrus in 2009, played the Romeo to Swift's Juliet.

5 "White Horse" — Stephen Colletti
"White Horse" — Stephen Colletti

The former Laguna Beach star popped up as a two-timing jerk in Swift's video.

6 "You Belong With Me" — Lucas Till
"You Belong With Me" — Lucas Till

Till actually played Swift's boyfriend twice in this video. While he is the best friend and eventual love interest of the dorky Swift, he also showed up as the boyfriend of the mean cheerleader, who is Swift in a brown wig.

7 "Mine" — Toby Hemingway
"Mine" — Toby Hemingway

The English actor didn't just play Swift's music video boyfriend; he also played her music video husband.

8 "Back to December" — Guntars Asmanis
"Back to December" — Guntars Asmanis

The model made an appearance as her ex in this music video.

9 "Ours" — Zach Gilford
"Ours" — Zach Gilford

The actor, known for his role on Friday Night Lights, made a cameo in the end of the video as a man returning from war.

10 "The Story of Us" — Caleb Campbell
"The Story of Us" — Caleb Campbell

Campbell made a brief appearance as Swift's ex in this video set at Vanderbilt University.

11 "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" — Noah Mills
"We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" — Noah Mills

The Canadian model played Swift's ex that she is never ever getting back together with.

12 "Begin Again" — Vladimir Perrin
"Begin Again" — Vladimir Perrin

The French actor played Swift's love interest in this dreamy video set in Paris.

13 "I Knew You Were Trouble" — Reeve Carney
"I Knew You Were Trouble" — Reeve Carney

The Penny Dreadful actor played the ultimate bad boy who stole Swift's heart.

14 "Blank Space" — Sean O’Pry
"Blank Space" — Sean O’Pry

The model played Swift's in-over-his-head love interest.

15 "Style" — Dominic Sherwood
"Style" — Dominic Sherwood

The Shadowhunters actor was featured in this artistic video.

16 "Wildest Dreams" — Scott Eastwood
"Wildest Dreams" — Scott Eastwood

The actor and son of Clint Eastwood starred opposite a brunette Swift in this theatrical music video.

