Taylor Swift Just Dropped Yet Another Single Hours Before the Release of Reputation

For everyone else, November has felt like any other month on the calendar, but to Taylor Swift fans, it feels like Christmas. After releasing "Call It What You Want" and unveiling the track list for Reputation, the singer gave us yet another gift just hours before the release of her sixth album: a brand-new song! The track, titled "New Year's Day," premiered on ABC's TGIT lineup during a commercial break for Scandal.

Not only does the video mark her first performance of a new song in almost three years, but it also serves as her big return to the spotlight, after avoiding the media for the entirety of her album promotion. Watch the full video above.