What We Already Know About Taylor Swift's Upcoming Album, Reputation

Taylor Swift is back! After wiping her social media clean and teasing fans with some cryptic snake videos, the singer has finally confirmed what we have all been guessing for the past week: she has new music in store! And that's not even the best part. Aside from revealing the title of her sixth album, Reputation, she also confirmed that she will be dropping a new single THIS FRIDAY. A new Taylor Swift era is upon us, and something tells us, this will be unlike anything we've ever seen from her before. Get all the details about her anticipated return to music below.

Get ready for a whole new Taylor Swift. If her creepy snake videos were any indication, it seems like the "Bad Blood" singer is going much darker for this next album. According to an Us Weekly source, the first single, which is reportedly titled "Timeless," is very different. "It goes from very soft, to hard, to soft again." Another insider adds, "it doesn't sound like anything she's done before. It's a little unusual. She plays around with new sounds each album cycle, but this one in particular stands out."

While nothing has been confirmed, there is a track list floating around the internet that includes her frenemy Katy Perry on a featured track. In addition, Drake and Taylor reportedly worked on new music together last year, and just last September, Kesha teased that she was working with a "Grammy award-winning secret person" on Instagram.

With all those snake teasers and the latest revelation that her album title will be Reputation, we can only assume that she is discretely responding to that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian drama from last year when people flooded her account with the snake emoji. And they're not the only celebrities Swift might write a song about: there could be tracks about exes Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and her new romance with English actor Joe Alwyn.

After a leak from her website, Swift not only posted the cover art for her album, but she also revealed the first single will drop on Friday with the full album release on Nov. 10.

