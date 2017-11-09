 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty / John Shearer

Over a year after she was publicly dragged by Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift is now spilling her own tea. With her upcoming album, Reputation, the 27-year-old artist is sharing her side of the story and revealing intimate details about everything that's happened in her life since. (We're looking at you, Joe Alwyn.)

Ahead of the album release on Nov. 10, Swift released the full track listing consisting of 15 songs. Of those songs, Swift has already released four: "Look What You Made Me Do," "Ready For It?", "Gorgeous," and "Call It What You Want."

Judging by the names along, the remaining songs are telling. We can predict that several songs — namely "Don't Blame Me" and "I Did Something Bad" — will continue to address her enduring feud with Kanye West. There are, however, other songs that will likely offer an inside look at her personal life and relationship, like "King of My Heart" and perhaps "Delicate." Though her albums rarely contain collaborations with other artists, Reputation does have one song featuring Ed Sheeran and Future, titled "End Game."

All speculation will soon be over when the album is officially released. In the meantime, have fun over-analysing the track listing, below.

Taylor Swift
