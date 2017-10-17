17/10/17 17/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Taylor Swift Taylor Swift Reputation Secret Sessions in London Pictures Taylor Swift Invited a Few of Her Biggest Fans to Her Home to Listen to Reputation 17 October, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow 'they are the light of my life''shall we get a picture on the couch and we can be triplets' #ReputationSecretSession pic.twitter.com/cAaQ3gh4qU— katie / I MET HER (@swiftestgrande) October 14, 2017 Taylor Swift made some of her fans' "wildest dreams" come true over the weekend. On Friday the 13th, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer had a few of her biggest supporters come to her London home for an exclusive "Secret Sessions" listening party for her upcoming album, Reputation. Aside from wearing her signature red lipstick and naturally curly hair, she also sported some snake boots and jewellery in honour of the new era. Thankfully, some of them posted pictures from the event on social media. One fan named Abbie even blogged about the whole ordeal on Tumblr, explaining that she was contacted by Taylor Nation and informed about the secret event on October 13, which is coincidentally Taylor's favourite number. She added that the singer even knew all of her fans by name when she greeted them at her home. "I can't believe I was given such a beautiful, amazing opportunity and I meant everything I said to you in there and it truly came from the heart," Abbie said. Aww! See even more sweet fan moments below. LOOK AT THIS ANGEL! TAYLOR SWIFT YOU HAVE ALWAYS BEEN MY BEST FRIEND, THANK YOU FOR FRIDAY ❤ #repuationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/3mSbkkjk6V— TAYLOR KNOWS I EXIST (@Up_In_Lights13) October 15, 2017 1 / 20 I JUST DONT GET HOW THIS IS FUCKING REAL @taylorswift13 #FANtom #reputatitonsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/AjzDB0C2cd— BETHY MET HER (@SwiftedBethy13) October 15, 2017 2 / 20 feeling 22 has never felt better. 🎈 // over the moon that I finally got to meet my best friend in this entire world. I love you forever.💞 pic.twitter.com/rYHJEpEKcD— he sounds horrendous (@foreverwithtay) October 15, 2017 3 / 20 New profile photo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Czyr1hHSJn— liam (@liamclayton) October 15, 2017 4 / 20 “let’s all pout and cross our arms like this” - i got to meet taylor with my best friend and some how that was everything pic.twitter.com/kWngmOuAsX— jess met taylor (@jessxtn) October 15, 2017 5 / 20 I’m dying we look so cute together I will never ever forget this moment for the rest of my life! Thank you so much Taylor and I love you💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/jVcOAiaMAt— GabbyMetTaylor (@GabbyTS13) October 15, 2017 6 / 20 "cause I don't know how it gets better than this" ❤ I can't believe that Taylor Swift hand picked me to go to the London Secret Sessions. I love her so so much. Thank you for everything 💕#reputationsecretsessions @taylorswift13 @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/7ht5IlSxp2— EMMA MET TAYLOR!!!! (@shookswiftie) October 16, 2017 7 / 20 I'll spend forever wondering if you knew I was enchanted to meet you... @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 A THOUSAND TIMES THANK YOU I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/UB5mVWKtys— nezzie • reputation (@imcalledvanessa) October 15, 2017 8 / 20 In 2008 I feel in love with her, in 2017 I got to meet her. I honestly can’t belive this photo actually exists 😭❤️ #repuationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/zys1VCAOZc— Mo 🐍 (@shakeitoff6202) October 15, 2017 9 / 20 *insert a very special lyric from reputation here* // look at us now. I love these two with everything in me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UKkJLEi4UQ— he sounds horrendous (@foreverwithtay) October 15, 2017 10 / 20 THIS IS MY PICTURE I CAN'T BREATHE I'M CRYING I'M SO SO HAPPY SHE'S SO BEAUTIFUL THANK YOU SO MUCH TAYLOR 😭😭😭😭 #repuationSecretSessions pic.twitter.com/lGilv1GSEW— Alison met Taylor (@GxySwift) October 15, 2017 11 / 20 OMG IT HAPPENED JENDEJMS @taylorswift13 @taylornation13 #repuationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/C229j6Zyvv— McKenzie-Met taylor (@Swiftinlove1314) October 15, 2017 12 / 20 I can never thank you enough for last night @taylorswift13. It was truly a dream come true. The best night of my entire. I love you so much. pic.twitter.com/jhyyPPBC1P— Jonathan (@taylorslegs13) October 15, 2017 13 / 20 just a casual friday night hanging with my main gal tay..#reputationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/wY2XpejIqW— alice (@alicemcb_) October 15, 2017 14 / 20 “i was enchanted to meet you” - finally got to hug my favourite human in the entire world and my heart couldn’t be happier 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/Nsif57PnLA— jess met taylor (@jessxtn) October 15, 2017 15 / 20 'they are the light of my life''shall we get a picture on the couch and we can be triplets' #ReputationSecretSession pic.twitter.com/cAaQ3gh4qU— katie / I MET HER (@swiftestgrande) October 14, 2017 16 / 20 THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING TAYLOR! I LOVE YOU! ❤️ #ReputationSecretSessions pic.twitter.com/LrzSfrK2LX— Alina (@TrueSwiftie) October 15, 2017 17 / 20 Me:"Let's get a picture like we're best friends at a party" Tay: "wait yes we are 3 best friends at a party, let's go on the couch" LOVE pic.twitter.com/1hCGILrp6S— Jonathan (@taylorslegs13) October 15, 2017 18 / 20 WHAT IS LIFE!! pic.twitter.com/plW0cCkC2h— I MET TAYLOR (@charliiee__d) October 15, 2017 19 / 20 THANK YOU SO MUCH AND I LOVE YOU @taylorswift13 💛💛 #reputationsecretsessions pic.twitter.com/G0WCxz7TTI— MOLLIE MET TAYLOR (@zombietaylorr) October 15, 2017 20 / 20 Join the conversation Taylor Swift