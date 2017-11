Drop Everything! Taylor Swift Just Announced the First Dates For Her Reputation Tour

We hope you're sitting down right now, because Taylor Swift just unveiled some big news. Less than a week after dropping her sixth album, Reputation, the singer announced the first round of dates for her Reputation stadium tour. The general public sale kicks off on Dec. 13 (aka Swift's birthday), but dedicated Swifties will be able to purchase tickets in advance through the Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. But you better hurry! Registration for the program closes on Nov. 28. If you're not in the Unites States or Canada, don't fret, dates for the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand will be announced at a later time.

May 8: Glendale, Arizona, University of Phoenix Stadium

May 12: Santa Clara, California, Levi's Stadium

May 19: Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl

May 22: Seattle, Washington, CenturyLink Field

May 25: Denver, Colorado, Sports Authority Field At Mile High

June 2: Chicago, Illinois, Soldier Field

June 30: Louisville, Kentucky, Papa John's Cardinal Stadium

July 7: Columbus, Ohio, Ohio Stadium

July 10: Washington DC, FedEx Field

July 14: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Field

July 17: Cleveland, Ohio, First Energy Stadium

July 21: East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

July 28: Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

Aug. 4: Toronto, Ontario, Rogers Centre

Aug. 7: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Heinz Field

Aug. 11: Atlanta, Georgia, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug. 14: Tampa, Florida, Raymond James Stadium

Aug. 18: Miami, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium

Aug. 25: Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

Aug. 28: Detroit, Michigan, Ford Field

Sept. 1: Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. Bank Stadium

Sept. 8: Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium

Sept. 15: Indianapolis, Indiana, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sept. 18: St. Louis, Missouri, The Dome at America's Center

Sept. 22: New Orleans, Louisiana, Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 29: Houston, Texas, NRG Stadium

Oct. 6: Arlington, Texas AT&T Stadium