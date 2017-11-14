Taylor Swift's SNL After-Party Pictures Will Make You Wish You Were There

Taylor Swift rocked the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend, but the real fun began after the show wrapped. After performing her hits "Ready For It?" and "Call It What You Want," the singer put on her best sparkly dress to attend an after-party at Mastro's Steakhouse in NYC. Aside from bringing her friends Martha Hunt and Todrick Hall along for the festivities and catching up with the show's host, Tiffany Haddish, Taylor also had a love fest with SNL actress Leslie Jones.

"@lesdogggg I absolutely adore you 💕💕💕," Taylor captioned an adorable selfie of the two embracing in a tight hug. Leslie obviously shared the same sentiments, as she posted the same picture, writing, "Um just hanging with my girl @taylorswift she is such a sweetie and sooooo tall!!" LOL. The "old Taylor" may be dead, but her star-studded friendships are alive and well.