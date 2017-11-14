14/11/17 14/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Tiffany Haddish Taylor Swift at Saturday Night Live After-Party 2017 Taylor Swift's SNL After-Party Pictures Will Make You Wish You Were There 14 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 12, 2017 at 3:10pm PST Taylor Swift rocked the Saturday Night Live stage over the weekend, but the real fun began after the show wrapped. After performing her hits "Ready For It?" and "Call It What You Want," the singer put on her best sparkly dress to attend an after-party at Mastro's Steakhouse in NYC. Aside from bringing her friends Martha Hunt and Todrick Hall along for the festivities and catching up with the show's host, Tiffany Haddish, Taylor also had a love fest with SNL actress Leslie Jones. "@lesdogggg I absolutely adore you 💕💕💕," Taylor captioned an adorable selfie of the two embracing in a tight hug. Leslie obviously shared the same sentiments, as she posted the same picture, writing, "Um just hanging with my girl @taylorswift she is such a sweetie and sooooo tall!!" LOL. The "old Taylor" may be dead, but her star-studded friendships are alive and well. RelatedHere's Everyone Taylor Swift Is Singing About on Her Reputation Album Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 1 / 10 A post shared by Ashley Avignone (@ashavignone) on Nov 13, 2017 at 6:13am PST 2 / 10 Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau 3 / 10 A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick) on Nov 12, 2017 at 12:33pm PST 4 / 10 Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 5 / 10 A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:21pm PST 6 / 10 Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 7 / 10 A post shared by TODRICK (@todrick) on Nov 13, 2017 at 7:49am PST 8 / 10 Image Source: Getty / James Devaney 9 / 10 A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 12, 2017 at 3:10pm PST 10 / 10 Join the conversation Tiffany HaddishLeslie JonesCelebrity InstagramsSaturday Night LiveTaylor Swift