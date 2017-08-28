 Skip Nav
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs
Ed Sheeran Didn't Bring His Girlfriend to the VMAs, but You'll Recognise His Date
MTV Invites Transgender Service Members to the VMAs After Trump Signs Off on Military Ban

Taylor Swift Talking About Kim and Kanye in New Music Video

Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye

Taylor Swift debuted the video for her new song, "Look What You Made Me Do," at the MTV VMAs on Monday, and to say there is a lot to unpack would be an understatement. Before the music video arrived and we had just the song to go by, it was very obvious the track was a bite back in her ongoing feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Now that Taylor is able to tell more of the story through her video, we know we were right.

At the end of the "LWYMMD" video, all of Taylor's former music-video personas stand in a straight line in front of a plane that reads "Reputation," which is also the name of her new album. As they all bicker with each other, one Taylor says, "Oh, stop acting like you're all nice, you are so fake," while another says, "There she goes playing the victim . . . again." The idea of Taylor being a victim has been a theme in her career for a long time, and it's something that Kim mentioned when talking about Taylor on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Taylor Swift Mocks That Tom Hiddleston Shirt in Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Video

Kim "exposed" Taylor when she posted videos of the singer's phone conversation with Kanye, in which she gave him permission to include her in certain song lyrics on his hit "Famous." Taylor denied the phone call ever took place, but Kim had had enough of the lies, which was something most people referred to as Kim "having all the receipts." At the end of the "LWYMMD" video, another Taylor asks, "What are you doing?" to which another one replies, "Getting receipts. Gonna edit this later."

Dressed as the singer from the 2009 MTV VMAs — where Kanye famously interrupted her speech for video of the year to announce that Beyoncé's was better — the final Taylor says while holding a moon person, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative." Shortly after Kim released those damning Snapchat videos of Taylor and Kanye's phone conversation, Taylor released a statement about wanting to be "excluded from this narrative" that she never asked to be a part of. While her music video is entertaining, it's still slightly confusing as to why she's fighting back so hard and making her new music entirely about other people when . . . she was in the wrong.

