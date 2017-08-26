Taylor Swift dropped "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single from her upcoming album, Reputation, on Friday, and the reactions from fans on social media seemed to be mixed. Hours later, when a teaser for the song's video premiered on GMA, the comparisons to Beyoncé's "Formation" video came, well, swiftly; in one shot in particular, Taylor stands in the middle of a line of carefully placed dancers — like, why are they segregated? — wearing a black fishnet bodysuit while in a stunning old home similar to the one featured in the Southern gothic Beyoncé clip.

While some of the comparisons are just plain funny, others really take it there, calling out Taylor's history of skirting issues of race and equality and using the topic of feminism only when it benefits her. Read on for the most savage (and arguably accurate) comparisons to "Formation" and "Look What You Made Me Do."