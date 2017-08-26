26/8/17 26/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Taylor Swift Video Comparisons to "Formation" People Are Comparing Taylor Swift's Video to Beyoncé's "Formation" — and It's Pretty Vicious 26 August, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Taylor Swift dropped "Look What You Made Me Do," the first single from her upcoming album, Reputation, on Friday, and the reactions from fans on social media seemed to be mixed. Hours later, when a teaser for the song's video premiered on GMA, the comparisons to Beyoncé's "Formation" video came, well, swiftly; in one shot in particular, Taylor stands in the middle of a line of carefully placed dancers — like, why are they segregated? — wearing a black fishnet bodysuit while in a stunning old home similar to the one featured in the Southern gothic Beyoncé clip. While some of the comparisons are just plain funny, others really take it there, calling out Taylor's history of skirting issues of race and equality and using the topic of feminism only when it benefits her. Read on for the most savage (and arguably accurate) comparisons to "Formation" and "Look What You Made Me Do." "Ok, what's the theme for this video?" Taylor Swift: "...segregation." "Excuse me, what?"Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/832V4e7t6Z— X (@XLNB) August 25, 2017 1 / 17 I call this: " Fauxmation" pic.twitter.com/ySgCXhHrwb— Jenn M. Jackson (@JennMJack) August 25, 2017 2 / 17 "Okay ladies now let's gentrification." pic.twitter.com/B8xL0oxrKl— Kar L. Stine (@karyewest) August 25, 2017 3 / 17 I see it, I steal it.Then make all these millions. I claim that I work hard and that I’m a feminist. pic.twitter.com/nzHq7VG1sj— #ChadHive President (@DrTGIF) August 25, 2017 4 / 17 It looks like this is going to be a Taylor Swift's "Lemonade". Pumpkin Spice. pic.twitter.com/ffXJOl8pQf— Nato Jacobs (@DomTheHuman) August 25, 2017 5 / 17 Lemonade and Minute Maid pic.twitter.com/onBLP9pHvR— Neal Carter (@nealcarter) August 25, 2017 6 / 17 Can a still photo be off beat? pic.twitter.com/ZtDlKdWMxW— yc (@yc) August 25, 2017 7 / 17 "Kit-teeeeen heeeeeeels... she called on the cops like nobody's business...." pic.twitter.com/KqpPVyGdQQ— Unfuckwittable (@MsReyda) August 25, 2017 8 / 17 i've got hummus in my bag (swag) pic.twitter.com/48betT6w2p— alex english (@alex3nglish) August 25, 2017 9 / 17 “I got Miracle Whip in my bag: GAG!” pic.twitter.com/7DrM4BiCUG— Nona. (@HeyMissNona) August 25, 2017 10 / 17 y'all haters corny with that "season your chicken" mess. pic.twitter.com/ZbYLgRTf3B— Eliiiiizaaa (@Proto_Zsay) August 25, 2017 11 / 17 "When he fucks me good, I take his ass to a Whole Foods." pic.twitter.com/bEaia83T6r— Bae Grylls (@TheAuracl3) August 25, 2017 12 / 17 I like my neighborhoods with no people of color pic.twitter.com/zdxAJcmdbK— #ChadHive President (@DrTGIF) August 25, 2017 13 / 17 My daddy Trump supporter, Momma Starbucks drinker, You mix the mayonnaise with the privilege make a country singer (singer) pic.twitter.com/FE0bPhGOHk— ❄️🐺Matt Stark🐺❄️ (@_MatthewBoomin_) August 25, 2017 14 / 17 "My daddy Pennsylvania,momma from Pennsylvania,You mix that Pennsyl with a Vania I am from Pennylvaniaaaa" pic.twitter.com/uJZ2K9fJX7— Marcia Belsky (@MarciaBelsky) August 25, 2017 15 / 17 When Beyonce and her Formation backup dancers see Taylor Swift's new video pic.twitter.com/H11vxczdCl— Jerrah Mormont (@BostonJerry) August 25, 2017 16 / 17 The song is a poor man's Britney, the video's gonna be a poor man's Beyonce. Taylor Swift wants to be anyone but Taylor Swift. pic.twitter.com/Krar1JFuNJ— Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) August 25, 2017 17 / 17 Join the conversation LemonadeHumourBeyoncé KnowlesMusicTaylor Swift