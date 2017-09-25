Tessa on How She Became So Great at Those Endurance Challenges on Survivor

As the Tribe numbers grow progressively smaller each week on Survivor, it requires some serious moves to take out the remaining contestants. The latest castaway who got the boot was Tessa, in yet another blindside that caused everyone (including the jury) to gawk in disbelief. The good news for us though, is that this makes for some seriously riveting television.

What's even better are the post-show insights you glean from the contestants. Ahead, Tessa tells us what those endurance challenges are really like, the best part about being on the jury and all the mistakes she's love to go back and correct.

POPSUGAR Australia: Were you blindsided?

Tessa: Oh yeah, completely, credit to them. They did such a good job, I didn't see it coming, I didn't even know who it was when I walked out. I didn't realise until I was having a shower the next morning. That's when everyone does their best thinking, and it hit me: I remembered this conversation where Jericho was just adamant that we had to split the vote, but Sarah didn't want to do it, and I was like, why is everyone making such a fuss about this? If we just all stick to the plan, it doesn't matter if we do it or not! Now I know why! [Laughs]

PS: And Luke and his spy shack!

Tessa: How clever is he? You just don't even see it coming. And to put that near the water well, I know it's a bit of a Vlachos throwback [from the US show], but I didn't expect that in Australian Survivor. He really pulled it off.

PS: I feel like you came a long way since those early days with Tarzan! What changed?

Tessa: I didn't change, that's for sure, I think I played a really consistent game, but I think other people switched on to trying to do what was best for them and playing this new Australian Survivor where everybody is out for themselves and figuring out a route to the end, not just thinking with these big alliances.

PS: Why did you want Locky out so badly?

Tessa: [Laughs] I got really blinkered about it, I have to admit. I really wanted Locky gone from the game, partly because I didn't think he'd ever work with me, and partly because he was primed to start winning these immunity challenges. We just had five endurance challenges in a row, and I thought we'd definitely be coming up to some obstacle courses, things are going to start changing up and he's going to be so good at these. At the same time, he's so good at getting people to follow him. His whole demeanour is very alluring to those who are amenable to that, and I was worried he was going to gain power if we let him go any further.

PS: Luke is such a big threat too, why do you think no one's gone after him?

Tessa: I think he's only just now starting to really stick his neck out. He got so far under the cover of his larrikin persona, and it wasn't until the last few votes when people started to whisper about him. What he heard me saying to Ziggy is that we were essentially going to get him out after Locky — it would be him and Jericho next. I think people were just starting to wake up to that. I mean, he definitely did the right thing in realising that I was going to target him and it wouldn't be that hard for me to get the numbers, but what he needs to now figure out is, I've been whispering these things, aren't people going to remember that, and who are they going to get on board to take him out?

PS: For sure, things always change so quickly after each Tribal.

Tessa: Yeah, I mean, I made so many mistakes, I got myself on the chopping block. I think if I'd sat there and did nothing for three days, I probably wouldn't have gone home in that spot, but I made too much of a target of myself, unfortunately.

PS: You did what you could though, I think it made sense for you to, in Jericho's words "assassinate threats".

Tessa: [Laughs] Yeah, and I thought that I was really talking logical sense. Even if they were wanting to get rid of me and see me as a threat, I thought at that point, it was the perfect moment to vote out Locky before it got harder. I just thought that everybody would see that.

PS: Did you surprise yourself at how good you became at the individual challenges?

Tessa: Thank you! I guess so . . . I went into Survivor thinking that would kind of be my thing, though. I did a lot of training leading up to it, and knew I'd be good at the endurance stuff. I'd done a couple of Tough Mudder-style things and Tracy Anderson workouts, where essentially, you just hold your arms up in the air for a really long time, and I'd gotten to the stage where I could do it for like, half an hour. That was something I really worked on. I knew my balance was pretty good. You know that log challenge [for the barbeque reward]? I found that very easy, and I remember getting through that very quickly but nobody realised I'd done it. I was like, "OK, I'll keep quiet about that then." So I was hoping I could do well in those endurance things, but was also dreading the fact that they were going to stop being so prominent when they would start having the big obstacle courses, and I wasn't going to be as fast or as strong.

PS: Are those challenges as hard as they look?

Tessa: Do you know what? That bow was so heavy. I don't know if you saw, but my legs were just shaking. Balance wasn't the hard thing for me, I could correct the ball, it was just literally holding the bow up that was so heavy. And on that last one with balancing the totem, it was blowing a gale. Even before we went into the challenge, we had to take shelter behind a tree because we couldn't wait on the challenge field — it was too windy.

PS: I found that challenge so dangerous! What if the totem fell on your head?

Tessa: I know! They were quite heavy, so there were some definite OHS issues there! [Laughs] But I guess it was very windy, so when it fell, it'd get blown back.

PS: What was your strategy going into the game, and do you feel like you stuck to it?

Tessa: The main part of my strategy was to be adaptable, be flexible and never close doors. I think I did a pretty good job of that . . . I mean, I didn't have much choice, I was on the bottom so often that if I didn't keep doors open and make myself useful to people, then I would've gone home a lot sooner. So I stuck to that, but otherwise, I didn't really have a fixed plan going in. I knew a few things that I wanted to be careful about, but I've been watching this game since I was 12, and I know the main thing is to keep your options open.

PS: Did you pick up any weird skills from the show?

Tessa: I can start a fire from embers, but that doesn't really come up in my day to day life! I can even keep it going in the rain. I can also open coconuts with a machete.

PS: Is there anything you'd go back and do differently?

Tessa: Oh yeah, I made so many mistakes! I'd do so much differently. The way I spoke to Luke when I went out, I think that was my downfall. I didn't make it his move, I didn't make it entertaining for him. It would've been a boring vote for Luke to stick with us and vote Locky. Right at the start, I think I also tried so hard to keep my head down and not get into trouble that I missed a lot of really important conversations and didn't keep my options as open as I should've — that's how I ended up on the bottom. Even the way I spoke to Michelle in Jarrad's episode when he went out, that was terrible, what was I doing?! I made so many mistakes.

PS: Don't be too hard on yourself though, you did well!

Tessa: I'm proud of myself, but I can acknowledge that I made a lot of mistakes. I'm also proud that . . . I don't think there's any such thing as the perfect Survivor game. Whether you see it or not, everyone was making mistakes out there every day. What defines your game is how you pick yourself up and how you adapt to the situation, how you acknowledge your mistakes, move forward and not let your pride get in the way. That's what I tried to do.

PS: What was the first thing you did when you got home?

Tessa: I packed to move to London! I left Australia five days after I got home, so I live in London now. I moved really soon after Samoa. My mum followed me around in a constant hug for five days, and tried to stop me from getting on the plane.

PS: What are you looking forward to about being on the jury?

Tessa: The jury is the best part about this game! If you're not going to win, you want to have some time on the jury. We hang out and play board games, a little mini Survivor round where we threw things into a bucket — because none of us could really let go of being on Survivor — and have a leaderboard where we place bets on the Tribal Councils. I absolutely love it, and they're such great people. Anneliese, Jarrad and Henry are three of my favourite people in the game, so it was really fun hanging out with them!