15/6/17 15/6/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity MasterChef Things Everyone Says on MasterChef Australia "This Is Me on a Plate" and 11 Other Things You'll Always Hear on MasterChef 15 June, 2017 by Ashling Lee 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Network Ten There's a certain appeal about MasterChef that has kept it running on our screens year after year. Whether it's the general lack of cattiness between the contestants (a breath of fresh air on TV these days) or most importantly, all the food and culinary talent, we're certainly not ones to complain. Naturally, like any long-running television series worth its loyal viewers, MasterChef has developed its own lexicon. Just like what "journey" or "the right reasons" are to the Bachelor franchise, below are the phrases, sentiments and feelings you'll see season after season on the cooking show. 1 "This is me on a plate." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Fox Said: In any particularly heartfelt challenge (which is basically 90 percent of the time). 1 / 12 2 "Give us YOU on a plate!" What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Paramount Television Said: From the judges, when they want to see the contestants "put more of themselves" out there. 2 / 12 3 "This wasn't my day in the kitchen at all." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Nickelodeon Said: After an entire challenge goes wrong. Usually, the contestant finds themselves in elimination. 3 / 12 4 "I can only hope the flavours are all there. I'm not ready to go home yet." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Fox Said: When the food doesn't look presentable or the dish is missing an element. 4 / 12 5 "[Very famous chef] is here and I can't quite believe it. They're one of my biggest food idols!" What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: CBS Said: When a very famous chef serves as a mentor or guest judge. 5 / 12 6 "I really want to hero this ingredient." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Walt Disney Studios Said: When the contestants' challenge is to make something the star of the dish. 6 / 12 7 "I am just praying that my dessert has enough time to set in the blast chiller." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Fox Said: When someone is cutting it very fine with an ice-cream, sorbet, panna cotta etc., or anything that requires chill time. 7 / 12 8 "At the end of this, I'd be lucky if I get anything on the plate at all." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Warner Bros. Said: When nothing's going right. 8 / 12 9 "I can't believe my cream has split once again. It's cost me precious time in this cook." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Fox Said: When someone keeps making the same mistake. 9 / 12 10 The judges: "Time is ticking! 5 minutes to go! 5!" What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: American Public Television Said: When everyone needs to seriously hurry up and you wonder just how much more can possibly be done in five minutes. 10 / 12 11 "You just can't serve the judges overcooked meat." What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Fox Said: When they're watching a piece of meat like a hawk. 11 / 12 12 "It is cooked SO beautifully. I couldn't be happier!" What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Comedy Central Said: When a steak is perfectly pink in the middle. 12 / 12 Join the conversation GifsHumourTVAustralian TVReality TVMasterChef