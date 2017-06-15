 Skip Nav
Things Everyone Says on MasterChef Australia

"This Is Me on a Plate" and 11 Other Things You'll Always Hear on MasterChef
There's a certain appeal about MasterChef that has kept it running on our screens year after year. Whether it's the general lack of cattiness between the contestants (a breath of fresh air on TV these days) or most importantly, all the food and culinary talent, we're certainly not ones to complain.

Naturally, like any long-running television series worth its loyal viewers, MasterChef has developed its own lexicon. Just like what "journey" or "the right reasons" are to the Bachelor franchise, below are the phrases, sentiments and feelings you'll see season after season on the cooking show.

1 "This is me on a plate."
"This is me on a plate."
Said: In any particularly heartfelt challenge (which is basically 90 percent of the time).

2 "Give us YOU on a plate!"
"Give us YOU on a plate!"
Said: From the judges, when they want to see the contestants "put more of themselves" out there.

3 "This wasn't my day in the kitchen at all."
"This wasn't my day in the kitchen at all."
Said: After an entire challenge goes wrong. Usually, the contestant finds themselves in elimination.

4 "I can only hope the flavours are all there. I'm not ready to go home yet."
"I can only hope the flavours are all there. I'm not ready to go home yet."
Said: When the food doesn't look presentable or the dish is missing an element.

5 "[Very famous chef] is here and I can't quite believe it. They're one of my biggest food idols!"
"[Very famous chef] is here and I can't quite believe it. They're one of my biggest food idols!"
Said: When a very famous chef serves as a mentor or guest judge.

6 "I really want to hero this ingredient."
"I really want to hero this ingredient."
Said: When the contestants' challenge is to make something the star of the dish.

7 "I am just praying that my dessert has enough time to set in the blast chiller."
"I am just praying that my dessert has enough time to set in the blast chiller."
Said: When someone is cutting it very fine with an ice-cream, sorbet, panna cotta etc., or anything that requires chill time.

8 "At the end of this, I'd be lucky if I get anything on the plate at all."
"At the end of this, I'd be lucky if I get anything on the plate at all."
Said: When nothing's going right.

9 "I can't believe my cream has split once again. It's cost me precious time in this cook."
"I can't believe my cream has split once again. It's cost me precious time in this cook."
Said: When someone keeps making the same mistake.

10 The judges: "Time is ticking! 5 minutes to go! 5!"
The judges: "Time is ticking! 5 minutes to go! 5!"
Said: When everyone needs to seriously hurry up and you wonder just how much more can possibly be done in five minutes.

11 "You just can't serve the judges overcooked meat."
"You just can't serve the judges overcooked meat."
Said: When they're watching a piece of meat like a hawk.

12 "It is cooked SO beautifully. I couldn't be happier!"
"It is cooked SO beautifully. I couldn't be happier!"
Said: When a steak is perfectly pink in the middle.

GifsHumourTVAustralian TVReality TVMasterChef
