29/5/17 29/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity The Voice Tim Conlon Pictures From The Voice 2017 Scientific Research That Tim Conlon Is a Little Bit of a Dream 29 May, 2017 by Genevieve Rota 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Channel Nine Tim Conlon's blind audition on The Voice was so good that it damn well hypnotised Delta Goodrem. She was out of her seat dancing in seconds, and after she hit the buzzer to turn for him . . . she wiggled her way up the stage before leaning in for a cosy peck on Tim's cheek. Now THAT'S a good audition reaction, right? Related10 Minutes With . . . Grace From The Voice And look, we're not surprised. Tim, 23, is a good-looking man with an incredible voice. He did justice to Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill," which is no mean feat. Better still, our contacts on the inside also report that he is humble, kind and doesn't have a hint of arrogance about him. All things considered, we're firmly on Team Tim this season. Below, we've taken it upon ourselves to study some pretty compelling evidence that Tim is Australia's newest heartthrob. Please, take a look yourself and let us know your findings. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 1 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 2 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 3 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 4 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 5 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 6 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 7 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 8 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 9 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 10 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 11 / 12 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Channel Nine 12 / 12 Join the conversation Share this post Tim ConlonTVAustralian TVThe VoiceReality TV