Scientific Research That Tim Conlon Is a Little Bit of a Dream

Tim Conlon's blind audition on The Voice was so good that it damn well hypnotised Delta Goodrem. She was out of her seat dancing in seconds, and after she hit the buzzer to turn for him . . . she wiggled her way up the stage before leaning in for a cosy peck on Tim's cheek. Now THAT'S a good audition reaction, right?

And look, we're not surprised. Tim, 23, is a good-looking man with an incredible voice. He did justice to Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill," which is no mean feat. Better still, our contacts on the inside also report that he is humble, kind and doesn't have a hint of arrogance about him. All things considered, we're firmly on Team Tim this season. Below, we've taken it upon ourselves to study some pretty compelling evidence that Tim is Australia's newest heartthrob. Please, take a look yourself and let us know your findings.