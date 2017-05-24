Top Gun 2 Is Officially Happening, Says Tom Cruise

All those long-standing rumours can finally be put to rest, because Tom Cruise has confirmed that Top Gun 2 is officially a go. In Sydney to promote his latest flick, The Mummy, the actor told Sunrise the movie is "definitely happening" and will start filming sometime next year. No word yet on how much of the original cast will return, but we do know Val Kilmer has given the project a resounding "hell yes" in a recent Reddit AMA.

Will we see more shirtless volleyball and jet pilot face-offs? Here's hoping.