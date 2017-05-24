 Skip Nav
Top Gun 2 Is Officially Happening, Says Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise Confirms Top Gun 2 on Sunrise Video

All those long-standing rumours can finally be put to rest, because Tom Cruise has confirmed that Top Gun 2 is officially a go. In Sydney to promote his latest flick, The Mummy, the actor told Sunrise the movie is "definitely happening" and will start filming sometime next year. No word yet on how much of the original cast will return, but we do know Val Kilmer has given the project a resounding "hell yes" in a recent Reddit AMA.

Comment from discussion Hello Reddit! I am actor and artist Val Kilmer. I have been a Real Genius, Iceman, The Saint, Batman, Madmartigan, and more. AMA.

Will we see more shirtless volleyball and jet pilot face-offs? Here's hoping.
Image Source: Channel Seven
