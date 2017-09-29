 Skip Nav
Marilyn Monroe
Hugh Hefner Will Be Buried Next to Playboy's First Cover Star, Marilyn Monroe
The Royals
Prince Harry Has the Cutest Interaction With a Little Girl After She Steals His Popcorn
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child With Kanye West
Red Carpet
Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen

Tom Cruise Fake Butt in Valkyrie

Tom Cruise Denies Wearing a Fake Butt in Valkyrie, Because He's Just That Thick

Tom Cruise is an award-winning actor, producer, and, in the 2008 movie Valkyrie, a German army officer with a huuuuuuge butt. Back in August, Twitter user iluvbutts247 aptly called out the actor's poppin' backside in an early scene of the movie, wondering if Cruise wore pads or was stuffing some junk in his trunk to appear larger. I mean, clearly iluvbutts247 knows their stuff, so it was no surprise when the tweet went completely viral.

It's been nine years since the movie premiered, but the bootylicious tweet sent the internet ablaze with fans speculating if his perfectly plump ass was real or fake during the movie.

It wasn't until recently that Tom addressed the rumors, revealing that his junk was, in fact, real. *Gasp*. He's currently making his press rounds for his new movie American Made, where he plays yet another stud in a uniform, and during an interview with Screen Rant, Tom was surprised to find out his booty was in question. "I have no idea," he said. "There was no prosthetic in Valkyrie. No."

Awkward camera angle or not, we can all agree that Cruise has been working on his squats for years. He even made sure fans knew it was him in the scene, not a stunt double or computer-generated imagery, saying, "It's me. It's not CGI, it's me. I do my own mooning in films. So let it be known — I do my own mooning."

Check out the scene from the movie here, and remember, Tom Cruise does his own mooning.

Image Source: Getty / James Devaney
Join the conversation
HumourMoviesTom Cruise
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Dad's Letter to Sons About Being a Man
Fatherhood
Dad's Note to His Sons About What It Means to Be a Man Should Be Required Reading
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Ronnie and Georgia Kids' Room Copied From Pinterest
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds