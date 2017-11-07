 Skip Nav
Tom Hanks Helps With a Marriage Proposal at a Book Festival

Tom Hanks Helped a Couple Get Engaged Because He's Simply the Best

Tom Hanks is a gem. In addition to providing viewers with countless feel-good characters for several decades now, he also just seems like a genuinely nice person. On Nov. 4, the actor sweetly helped a couple get engaged while promoting his new book, Uncommon Type: Some Stories, at the Texas Book Festival in Austin.

During the Q&A portion of the evening, Tom joked that he was bored of taking questions from the audience and wanted to ask one himself, according to The Associated Press. Tom then pulled out a piece of paper and said an audience member had a question for his date. Acting as the messenger, Tom said, "Nikki, will you marry me?" The couple then joined Tom onstage as they reveled in the exciting moment.

This isn't the first time the actor has been involved in a random couple's nuptials. In 2016, Tom just so happened to pass by a wedding in Central Park and decided to crash their post-ceremony photo shoot. At this rate, he should just turn this talent into a full-time wedding planning gig. We know plenty of people who would be interested.


Touching StoriesProposalTom Hanks
