 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You
Celebrity Kids
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
NSFW
12 Times Lea Michele Ditched Her Clothes For the Camera
Spotify
Taylor Swift Puts All Her Music Back on Spotify at the Same Time Katy Perry's Album Drops
Katy Perry
A Dramatic Roundup of Everything Katy Perry Has Said About Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood"

Tom Hardy's Dog Dies 2017

Tom Hardy's Beloved Dog Died, and His Tribute Will Just Wreck You

Tom Hardy is mourning the death of his beloved dog, Woody, in the most beautiful way. Earlier this week, the Revenant star shared the sad news in a heartfelt blog post, telling fans that after "a very hard and short 6 month battle with an aggressive [muscle disease] polymyostisis," Woody passed away at just 6 years old. He went on about his four-legged friend, explaining how he first found Woody while shooting Lawless in Georgia "running across a turnpike we were turning onto late one dark night." He recalled the story of bringing Woody back to the UK with him and that his wife, Charlotte Riley, "worked tirelessly with him to get him through a rough case of separation anxiety." "He loved her like his Mum," he added. "And when she was pregnant he guarded her fiercely."

"Above all I am completely gutted. The world for me was a better place with him in it and by my side. Woody was the bestest of journey companions we ever could dream of having. Our souls intertwined forever," Tom continued. Read Tom's letter in full here, and watch his tearjerking tribute video below.

Join the conversation
DogsViral VideosTom Hardy
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Lamington
by Ashling Lee
South Carolina Dog Abandoned by Owner in Jail
touching stories
The Viral Story of This Tied-Up and Abandoned Dog Has an Unexpected Ending
by Kelsey Garcia
Drew Barrymore Launches Flower Press Magazine 2017
Flower Press
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table
by Brittney Stephens
Tom Hardy and Pregnant Charlotte Riley at Legend Premiere
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy and Charlotte Riley Reveal Some Exciting News at His Premiere
by Gemma Cartwright
Tom Hardy Meets Prince Charles March 2016
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy Looks Like He's Getting in Trouble While Meeting Prince Charles
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds