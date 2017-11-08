 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
6 Photos of Angelina Jolie and Her Daughters That Show Just How Unbreakable Their Bond Is
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims
Celebrity Instagrams
Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George
Blake Griffin
Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend? Get to Know NBA Player Blake Griffin

Tom Hiddleston as Loki | Pictures

10 Times When Loki Was Actually Low-Key

View In Slideshow
Tom Hiddleston as Loki | Pictures
Image Source: Disney

It's been a busy few years for Loki — as well as Tom Hiddleston, the actor who portrays him — and things have only gotten more eventful since Thor: Ragnarok hits cinemas. Even though Loki is a dangerous supervillain and spends most of his time throwing knives, making himself invisible, and plotting against his adoptive brother, deep down he's really just like the rest of us. Loki, too, likes to curl up with a good book, kick back and relax at home, and even hang out with kids — lest we forget, he literally has all the time in the world. In honour of the movie's release, we're taking a look at some of the times Loki was actually low-key.

1. Pondering His Life
1. Pondering His Life
Image Source: Disney

It's not easy having daddy issues, you guys.

1 / 10
2. Public Speaking
2. Public Speaking
Image Source: Getty

Addressing a crowd can be nerve-wracking, but it really does help to imagine the audience in their underwear.

2 / 10
3. After a Long Talk With a Good Friend
3. After a Long Talk With a Good Friend
Image Source: Disney

"Wow. I never thought of it that way."

3 / 10
4. Curling Up With a Good Book
4. Curling Up With a Good Book
Image Source: Disney

What do you think he's reading? Probably something about sorcery, but our bet's on Catcher in the Rye.

4 / 10
5. Babysitting
5. Babysitting

Loki isn't exactly the first person we would leave our little ones with, but you have to admit, even him pushing this little girl out of her chair is better than that time he pushes Tony Stark out a window.

5 / 10
6. Remembering a Joke Someone Told Him
6. Remembering a Joke Someone Told Him
Image Source: Disney

It's always funnier the next day, you know?

6 / 10
7. Posing For His Match.com Profile Photo
7. Posing For His Match.com Profile Photo
Image Source: Disney

Since Loki "just needs a little love," online dating is the natural next step. This shot is definitely a keeper.

7 / 10
8. Letting His Hair Down After a Long Day of Work
8. Letting His Hair Down After a Long Day of Work

All that mischief-making and mystic-cold generating can take a lot out of you.

8 / 10
9. Daydreaming
9. Daydreaming

"How cool would it be to win the lottery?"

9 / 10
10. Enjoying His Alone Time
10. Enjoying His Alone Time
Image Source: Disney
10 / 10
Join the conversation
Thor RagnarokThor The Dark WorldThor 2Tom HiddlestonMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds