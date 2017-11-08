08/11/17 08/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Thor Ragnarok Tom Hiddleston as Loki | Pictures 10 Times When Loki Was Actually Low-Key 8 November, 2017 by Brittney Stephens 8 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Disney It's been a busy few years for Loki — as well as Tom Hiddleston, the actor who portrays him — and things have only gotten more eventful since Thor: Ragnarok hits cinemas. Even though Loki is a dangerous supervillain and spends most of his time throwing knives, making himself invisible, and plotting against his adoptive brother, deep down he's really just like the rest of us. Loki, too, likes to curl up with a good book, kick back and relax at home, and even hang out with kids — lest we forget, he literally has all the time in the world. In honour of the movie's release, we're taking a look at some of the times Loki was actually low-key. 1. Pondering His Life Image Source: Disney It's not easy having daddy issues, you guys. 1 / 10 2. Public Speaking Image Source: Getty Addressing a crowd can be nerve-wracking, but it really does help to imagine the audience in their underwear. 2 / 10 3. After a Long Talk With a Good Friend Image Source: Disney "Wow. I never thought of it that way." 3 / 10 4. Curling Up With a Good Book Image Source: Disney What do you think he's reading? Probably something about sorcery, but our bet's on Catcher in the Rye. 4 / 10 5. Babysitting Loki isn't exactly the first person we would leave our little ones with, but you have to admit, even him pushing this little girl out of her chair is better than that time he pushes Tony Stark out a window. 5 / 10 6. Remembering a Joke Someone Told Him Image Source: Disney It's always funnier the next day, you know? 6 / 10 7. Posing For His Match.com Profile Photo Image Source: Disney Since Loki "just needs a little love," online dating is the natural next step. This shot is definitely a keeper. 7 / 10 8. Letting His Hair Down After a Long Day of Work All that mischief-making and mystic-cold generating can take a lot out of you. 8 / 10 9. Daydreaming "How cool would it be to win the lottery?" 9 / 10 10. Enjoying His Alone Time Image Source: Disney 10 / 10 Join the conversation Thor RagnarokThor The Dark WorldThor 2Tom HiddlestonMovies