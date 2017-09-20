 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"
Award Season
Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice

Tomb Raider Reboot Trailer

The First Footage of Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider Reboot Is Here

If you were worried about Alicia Vikander being able to fill Angelina Jolie's cargo pants in the Tomb Raider reboot, worry no more. In the brief first look at the 28-year-old Oscar winner as the titular raider of tombs, Lara Croft, Vikander seems to be holding her own as she dives off cliffs into a choppy river and dramatically slides under razor-sharp booby traps. While that might be the same song and dance we got with Jolie in the first two films, Lara's backstory is getting an update.

The action film, which isn't due out until March 16, sees Lara as a 21-year-old, fiercely independent bike courier living in London on her own seven years after the disappearance of her eccentric adventurer father. She sets out to solve the mystery of his death, which involves a dangerous journey to a mythical tomb somewhere off the coast of Japan. Dominic West, Walton Goggins, Daniel Wu, and Kristin Scott Thomas co-star, while The Wave's Roar Uthaug is set to direct.

Join the conversation
Tomb RaiderAlicia VikanderMovie TrailersMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
US News
This Is Not a Drill! Obama Wants Your Help to Change the World
by Lisa Peterson
Gigi and Bella Hadid Anna Sui NYFW 2017
Models
Bella Hadid Helped Gigi Walk Down the Runway, and We're Not Crying — You're Crying
by Kelsey Garcia
Hillary Clinton Responds to Trump Criticising Her Book
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton's Response to Trump's "Crooked Hillary" Tweet Is the Ultimate Mic Drop
by Victoria Messina
Lizzie Borden's House Is For Sale
Haunted Houses
This Accused Ax Murderess's Home Is a Surprisingly Beautiful Piece of Horror History
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Disneyland Paris Dapper Day Fall 2017
Disneyland Paris
Of COURSE the Disneybounds at Disneyland Paris's Dapper Day Are "Très Chic"
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds