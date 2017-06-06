 Skip Nav
Troy and Bec House Rules Elimination 2017

Troy and Bec Made a Very Gracious Exit on House Rules

The first House Rules elimination took place last night, with NSW team Troy and Bec leaving the competition off the back of Aaron and Daniella's renovation. Though they earned an extra five points for their bonus room, it wasn't enough to hold them over on the final leaderboard, and they fell just one point behind Fiona and Nicole from Victoria.

Troy and Bec earned high praise for their entryway, but overall, there were too many things that let them down — from the wall placement in the master bedroom and stylistic issues such as the artwork in the gym, to a lack of shelving in Jaxon's room.

Though he had a rather tense and awkward showdown with Drew the night before, Troy's exit was incredibly gracious and, bless, even got a bit emotional. "I'm proud of Bec and I'm proud of myself. We weren't ready to get off this ride but unfortunately, we have," he said.

It's been real, Troy. You may not have won, but will always be the (self-proclaimed) House Rules "king of boho".
Image Source: Channel Seven
TVHouse RulesAustralian TVReality TV
