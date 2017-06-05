"That's Disgusting!" It's Safe to Say Troy Wasn't Happy Last Night

Usually, judges on a reality TV show are regarded as well-rounded industry experts with a wealth of knowledge to pass on to contestants. In other words, their feedback comes from a good place and isn't unwarranted. So you can imagine the sheer awkwardness when a contestant talks back to one, as Troy did last night on House Rules.

As the judges delivered their critique on Aaron and Daniella's Queensland renovation, Drew scored Troy and Bec a 3/10. Though they got a massive tick of approval on their master bedroom, the gym, entryway and kid's bedroom were a letdown, which lowered their overall score. However, Troy wasn't having a bar of it, calling the feedback "disgusting" and that Drew "didn't have a clue what he was talking about". Drew Heath, the award-winning architect, clueless? OK, Troy.

Thankfully, LLB talked some sense into him. Watch how things went down in the video above.