 Skip Nav
Las Vegas Shooting 2017
This Cute Britney Spears Painting Just Raised $10,000 For Las Vegas Shooting Victims
Celebrity Instagrams
Today in "Well, That's Unexpected": Jennifer Garner Owns a Pet Chicken Named Regina George
Blake Griffin
Who Is Kendall Jenner's Boyfriend? Get to Know NBA Player Blake Griffin
Red Carpet
Angelina Jolie Drops Jaws While Being Honoured at the Hollywood Film Awards

True Story of the Kelly Gang Cast

Another Ned Kelly Film Is in the Works, and It's Full of Famous Faces

Ned Kelly is a source of endless fascination, both for Australians and the film industry in general. Amongst others, there was the 2003 film, Ned Kelly, starring Heath Ledger as the titular bush ranger and another back in the '70s of the same name featuring Mick Jagger. And now, there's another big-screen production in the works: The True Story of the Kelly Gang.

Based on Peter Carey's Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name — a fictionalised autobiography of Kelly's life — the Australian production will star Russell Crowe, Nicholas Hoult and Essie Davis. Justin Kurzel — of Assassin's Creed and Macbeth fame — is on board to direct.

Related
15 Australian Films Everyone Needs to See at Least Once

As for who will play the infamous outlaw? The honour is with English actor George Mackay (pictured below), most recently seen in Captain Fantastic and other upcoming adaptations such as Ophelia, the 2018 reimagining of Hamlet, opposite Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts. Other cast members include Stranger Things' Dacre Montgomery, Travis Fimmel and Sean Keenan. The full roles have yet to be released.

"The True History of the Kelly Gang always felt like the true spirit of Ned Kelly. Unsentimental, brutal, raw and visceral," Kurzel told Variety. "His story is one of the great odysseys in history, and I feel excited to be bringing it to the screen with a fresh cinematic eye. This is a really unique and modern cast, and I am so proud to be working with such a talented ensemble of new faces and celebrated actors."

Filming is set to begin in Victoria in March 2018.

Image Source: Getty
Join the conversation
Dacre MontgomeryNicholas HoultRussell CroweMovies
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Beauty
5 Minutes With Nicole Kidman and an Obsession Is Born
by Carina Rossi
Melania Trump's Delpozo Coat
Celebrity Style
The Sleeves on Melania Trump’s $4,840 Coat Make It Hard to Focus on Anything Else
by Marina Liao
Kate Middleton Style Evolution
The Royals
From Blushing Bride to Senior Royal — Kate Middleton's Style Evolution
by Marcia Moody
Celebrity Outfits Melbourne Cup 2017
Celebrity Style
Who's Wearing What at the Melbourne Cup Right Now
by Kate McGregor
Reading Challenge 2018
2018 Reading Challenge
The 2018 POPSUGAR Reading Challenge Is Here!
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds