Turia Pitt's Baby Is Going to Be One Lucky Kid
Turia Pitt Is Pregnant

Nearly two years after news of their engagement broke, Turia Pitt and Michael Hoskin have announced they are expecting a baby! The couple, who live on the NSW South Coast, took to 60 Minutes on Sunday night to reveal the news. "Do I just say I'm pregnant?" Turia asked between giggles, before Michael confirmed that they are indeed going to have a baby.

Turia and Michael are easily one of Australia's most inspirational couples. In 2011, at the age of 24, Turia suffered horrific burns to 65 percent of her body when she was caught in a fire in the WA's Kimberley region. She'd been taking part in the RacingthePlanet ultramarathon when a grass fire broke out, trapping her and three others and giving them no way to escape but to run through the flames. Another woman, Kate Sanderson, was also seriously hurt, and two men came away with less critical injuries.

Over the last six years, Australians have taken great pleasure in watching Turia get back on her feet, with her steadfast long-time partner Michael Hoskin by her side.

Turia Pitt and Michael Hoskin Are Engaged!

Their ability to bounce back in the face of adversity has been a source of inspiration to many — her courage and determination and his unconditional love have earned them huge support around the country and one thing is for sure: their child is a lucky one to nab parents like them.

Having followed Turia's story since 2011, public interest in Turia's wellbeing is unwavering — and no one gets it more than her mum, Celestine. As she put it in the 60 Minutes segment, "Australia deserves to be part of this feel-good story." Congratulations, Turia and Michael!

Image Source: Twitter user 60Mins
Latest Celebrity
