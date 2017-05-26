 Skip Nav
Twin Peaks 2017 First Episodes Review

I Watched Twin Peaks For the First Time and Just WTF

Twin Peaks 2017 First Episodes Review
Image Source: Stan

For the last 20 minutes I've been trying, and failing, to think of an analogy that will help explain just how much of a trip Twin Peaks (the new version) was for me when I watched it on Monday. As someone who has never taken hallucinogenic drugs, I can only assume it's somewhat similiar to being on an acid trip — only without the risk of dying and stuff.

I mean this genuinely: I have never been more confused by any piece of television in my life. Granted, I tend to choose more linear shows — Suits, 13 Reasons Why, This Is Us, etc. — but this just takes story distortion to a whole other level.

I went in completely blind. All I knew about the original was that it starred Kyle MacLachlan, it centred around the murder of a blonde beauty queen named Laura Palmer, and it was set in a small town. Despite knowing David Lynch is the creator, I naively expected something like a Dawson's Creek-meets-Riverdale hybrid and truly, I was so far off I make Pluto and the sun look cosy.

I should say here, as a total newbie, I honestly have no idea if any of what I write below is a spoiler or not. If you love Twin Peaks, hate spoilers and haven't watched the new episodes, maybe look away.

The show opens with a red room (nice velvet curtains, appreciate) and a young Kyle MacLachlan. So far, so expected. Then Laura Palmer (the murdered woman) appears . . . and everything goes absolutely batsh*t crazy from there. She speaks in complete gibberish — "Hello, Agent Cooper," comes out, "Harlow age-ian shooper." — does this weird wink-glitch thing, says some more stuff and then it cuts to a sweeping view of what must be Twin Peaks, the town. It's all misty and gloomy and it's nothing like Dawson's Creek, which makes me a bit sad.

From that point on, things just get weirder and weirder, but the strangest thing that happens is that I find myself unable to look away from the screen. Below I've pulled some key moments from the first two episodes, to try and explain what they meant to me as a viewer with no knowledge of the characters or the previous storyline. As much as the words "What the f*ck" were running through my mind on loop, I was also completely transfixed by what I was seeing. My feelings lay somewhere between love and hate, depending on which scene we were in.

It's nonsensical and every moment is very, very deliberate — in true David Lynch style, it's subversive, there are long, deafening silences and everything is exaggerated. It's complete sensory overload and I kind of loved it all.

Don't do drugs, guys. Just watch Twin Peaks.

I think this was the first real dialogue in the first episode and man it was a relief to hear actual conversation rather than glitchy gibberish and/or one word scenes. The conversation was weird as all hell (guy on the right is eating a hash brownie, the guy on the left is his disapproving older brother) and I still have no idea what this scene had to do with any of the show.
Image Source: Stan

I think this was the first real dialogue in the first episode and man it was a relief to hear actual conversation rather than glitchy gibberish and/or one word scenes. The conversation was weird as all hell (guy on the right is eating a hash brownie, the guy on the left is his disapproving older brother) and I still have no idea what this scene had to do with any of the show.

Again, deeply confused. This guy also spoke gibberish and I have no idea if he's in present tense or past tense or a figment of Kyle MacLachlan's imagination, so that's good.
Image Source: Stan

Again, deeply confused. This guy also spoke gibberish and I have no idea if he's in present tense or past tense or a figment of Kyle MacLachlan's imagination, so that's good.

OK I actually loved this storyline. Guy on the left is a stone-cold weirdo (but nice guy) who works in some basement-looking fortress. His entire job is watching this giant glass box that has some sort of porthole view onto New York City, and he talks in stilted, OTT tones (think Naomi Watts in Lynch-directed Mulholland Drive). Gracie The woman on the right (Madeline Zima from The Nanny) is trying to get the guy to show some interest in her. She persists by bringing him coffee, he eventually lets her into his fortress and they start getting it on. Then . . . well, I won't spoil it, but wow. UNEXPECTED. I liked that this story (we come back to it a few times in the first ep) was a bit more linear, had dialogue and continuation and humanised the show a little. In other words, it was slightly less random than the rest of the show.
Image Source: Stan

OK I actually loved this storyline. Guy on the left is a stone-cold weirdo (but nice guy) who works in some basement-looking fortress. His entire job is watching this giant glass box that has some sort of porthole view onto New York City, and he talks in stilted, OTT tones (think Naomi Watts in Lynch-directed Mulholland Drive).

Gracie The woman on the right (Madeline Zima from The Nanny) is trying to get the guy to show some interest in her. She persists by bringing him coffee, he eventually lets her into his fortress and they start getting it on. Then . . . well, I won't spoil it, but wow. UNEXPECTED.

I liked that this story (we come back to it a few times in the first ep) was a bit more linear, had dialogue and continuation and humanised the show a little. In other words, it was slightly less random than the rest of the show.

This woman, whoever she is, was freakin' hilarious. She alerts police to the murder of her neighbour, which leads us into our favourite scene from the first episode . . .
Image Source: Stan

This woman, whoever she is, was freakin' hilarious. She alerts police to the murder of her neighbour, which leads us into our favourite scene from the first episode . . .

Which is when Matthew Lillard is arrested for said murder. He's the town's "nice guy": he's the respected school principal, he wears chinos, he cheats on his wife — standard "nice guy" stuff. He's arrested and seems genuinely bewildered, which is when there's an epic twist thrown in by his cool, cold blonde wife. It's awesome and I will leave you to enjoy it for yourself. (Again, I have no idea what relevance this scene has to the whole show, but I loved it all the same.)
Image Source: Stan

Which is when Matthew Lillard is arrested for said murder. He's the town's "nice guy": he's the respected school principal, he wears chinos, he cheats on his wife — standard "nice guy" stuff. He's arrested and seems genuinely bewildered, which is when there's an epic twist thrown in by his cool, cold blonde wife. It's awesome and I will leave you to enjoy it for yourself. (Again, I have no idea what relevance this scene has to the whole show, but I loved it all the same.)

Laura Palmer is back, and she's 25 years older (the entire show is set 25 years after original). She's still dead, I think. She's in this red room, she speaks funny again and Agent Cooper looks amazed to see her. I feel like this scene would have more significance if I'd seen the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, you know? But I liked the weirdness of it, and trying to imagine what the hell it could all mean.
Image Source: Stan

Laura Palmer is back, and she's 25 years older (the entire show is set 25 years after original). She's still dead, I think. She's in this red room, she speaks funny again and Agent Cooper looks amazed to see her. I feel like this scene would have more significance if I'd seen the first two seasons of Twin Peaks, you know? But I liked the weirdness of it, and trying to imagine what the hell it could all mean.

Honourable mention goes to the weird electrical branch thing that has a brain on top and calls itself "the arm." Hands-down the weirdest element of the whole show.
Image Source: Stan

Honourable mention goes to the weird electrical branch thing that has a brain on top and calls itself "the arm." Hands-down the weirdest element of the whole show.

I really dislike this version of Kyle MacLachlan's character, Agent Cooper. I *think* he's his alter ego? Anyway, he seems like a real douchebag and his storylines bore me. I'm not sure what he's there for and why he looks like a washed-up rock star, but I guess it adds to the mystery. He also kills people willy-nilly and that's really not cool. Also I believe he has something to do with the real Agent Cooper being stuck in that creepy red room with the velvet curtains.
Image Source: Stan

I really dislike this version of Kyle MacLachlan's character, Agent Cooper. I *think* he's his alter ego? Anyway, he seems like a real douchebag and his storylines bore me. I'm not sure what he's there for and why he looks like a washed-up rock star, but I guess it adds to the mystery. He also kills people willy-nilly and that's really not cool. Also I believe he has something to do with the real Agent Cooper being stuck in that creepy red room with the velvet curtains.

I've only included this picture because I liked this woman's voice and the song she sang at the end of episode two. I've since discovered (thanks, Shazam!) that the band is called Chromatics and the song is called "Shadow" — and yes I've downloaded it. Its kinda haunting, in a soft way.
Image Source: Stan

I've only included this picture because I liked this woman's voice and the song she sang at the end of episode two. I've since discovered (thanks, Shazam!) that the band is called Chromatics and the song is called "Shadow" — and yes I've downloaded it. Its kinda haunting, in a soft way.

Hi, Jessica Szohr! This is one of the final scenes in episode two, and like the rest of the show it fits in absolutely nowhere and seemingly has no tie-in. There seems to be some sexual tension between Jessica's character and some tough-looking guy across the bar, but that's really all I can tell you. The introduction of random characters seems to be pretty consistent within the show, and it's a smart move. It makes you want to keep watching to figure out where they fit in the puzzle . . . so guess what I'm doing this weekend.
Image Source: Stan

Hi, Jessica Szohr! This is one of the final scenes in episode two, and like the rest of the show it fits in absolutely nowhere and seemingly has no tie-in. There seems to be some sexual tension between Jessica's character and some tough-looking guy across the bar, but that's really all I can tell you. The introduction of random characters seems to be pretty consistent within the show, and it's a smart move. It makes you want to keep watching to figure out where they fit in the puzzle . . . so guess what I'm doing this weekend.

