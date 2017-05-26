I Watched Twin Peaks For the First Time and Just WTF

For the last 20 minutes I've been trying, and failing, to think of an analogy that will help explain just how much of a trip Twin Peaks (the new version) was for me when I watched it on Monday. As someone who has never taken hallucinogenic drugs, I can only assume it's somewhat similiar to being on an acid trip — only without the risk of dying and stuff.

I mean this genuinely: I have never been more confused by any piece of television in my life. Granted, I tend to choose more linear shows — Suits, 13 Reasons Why, This Is Us, etc. — but this just takes story distortion to a whole other level.

I went in completely blind. All I knew about the original was that it starred Kyle MacLachlan, it centred around the murder of a blonde beauty queen named Laura Palmer, and it was set in a small town. Despite knowing David Lynch is the creator, I naively expected something like a Dawson's Creek-meets-Riverdale hybrid and truly, I was so far off I make Pluto and the sun look cosy.

I should say here, as a total newbie, I honestly have no idea if any of what I write below is a spoiler or not. If you love Twin Peaks, hate spoilers and haven't watched the new episodes, maybe look away.

The show opens with a red room (nice velvet curtains, appreciate) and a young Kyle MacLachlan. So far, so expected. Then Laura Palmer (the murdered woman) appears . . . and everything goes absolutely batsh*t crazy from there. She speaks in complete gibberish — "Hello, Agent Cooper," comes out, "Harlow age-ian shooper." — does this weird wink-glitch thing, says some more stuff and then it cuts to a sweeping view of what must be Twin Peaks, the town. It's all misty and gloomy and it's nothing like Dawson's Creek, which makes me a bit sad.

From that point on, things just get weirder and weirder, but the strangest thing that happens is that I find myself unable to look away from the screen. Below I've pulled some key moments from the first two episodes, to try and explain what they meant to me as a viewer with no knowledge of the characters or the previous storyline. As much as the words "What the f*ck" were running through my mind on loop, I was also completely transfixed by what I was seeing. My feelings lay somewhere between love and hate, depending on which scene we were in.

It's nonsensical and every moment is very, very deliberate — in true David Lynch style, it's subversive, there are long, deafening silences and everything is exaggerated. It's complete sensory overload and I kind of loved it all.

Don't do drugs, guys. Just watch Twin Peaks.