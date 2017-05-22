 Skip Nav
Twin Peaks Pictures 2017

Twin Peaks: Every Official Photo From the Revival

View in slideshow
Twin Peaks: Every Official Photo From the Revival
Image Source: Showtime

Have you missed the twisted world of Twin Peaks? David Lynch's cult hit is back with new episodes on May 21, and in addition to a number of details and trailers, there are pictures! You can see David Duchovny, Mädchen Amick (who is currently on Riverdale), Peggy Lipton, and Miguel Ferrer back in character, but we're still waiting on an official still of Kyle MacLachlan as Agent Dale Cooper. There are also a ton of new and old faces on the revival, including Amanda Seyfried, Michael Cera, Naomi Watts, and Laura Dern. Take a look at the images we have so far!

David Duchovny as Denise Bryson
David Duchovny as Denise Bryson
Image Source: Showtime
1 / 6
Mädchen Amick as Shelly Johnson and Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings
Mädchen Amick as Shelly Johnson and Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings
Image Source: Showtime
2 / 6
David Lynch as Gordon Cole and Miguel Ferrer as Albert Rosenfield
David Lynch as Gordon Cole and Miguel Ferrer as Albert Rosenfield
Image Source: Showtime
3 / 6
Jake Wardle, James Marshall and Lynch on the Set
Jake Wardle, James Marshall and Lynch on the Set
Image Source: Showtime
4 / 6
Pie and Damn Good Coffee . . . of Course
Pie and Damn Good Coffee . . . of Course
Image Source: Showtime
5 / 6
Coming Soon!
Coming Soon!
Image Source: Showtime
6 / 6
Twin Peaks
