22/5/17 22/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity TV Twin Peaks Pictures 2017 Twin Peaks: Every Official Photo From the Revival 22 May, 2017 by Maggie Pehanick 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow Image Source: Showtime Have you missed the twisted world of Twin Peaks? David Lynch's cult hit is back with new episodes on May 21, and in addition to a number of details and trailers, there are pictures! You can see David Duchovny, Mädchen Amick (who is currently on Riverdale), Peggy Lipton, and Miguel Ferrer back in character, but we're still waiting on an official still of Kyle MacLachlan as Agent Dale Cooper. There are also a ton of new and old faces on the revival, including Amanda Seyfried, Michael Cera, Naomi Watts, and Laura Dern. Take a look at the images we have so far! David Duchovny as Denise Bryson What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Showtime 1 / 6 Mädchen Amick as Shelly Johnson and Peggy Lipton as Norma Jennings What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Showtime 2 / 6 David Lynch as Gordon Cole and Miguel Ferrer as Albert Rosenfield What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Showtime 3 / 6 Jake Wardle, James Marshall and Lynch on the Set What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Showtime 4 / 6 Pie and Damn Good Coffee . . . of Course What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Showtime 5 / 6 Coming Soon! What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Showtime 6 / 6 Join the conversation Share this post TVTwin Peaks