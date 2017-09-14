14/9/17 14/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity LGBTQ Twitter Reactions to the Marriage Equality Ads Twitter Erupted Over the Marriage Equality Ads During The Bachelor Finale, As Expected 14 September, 2017 by Carina Rossi 2 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow As Twitter settled in for a busy night tweeting about whose heart Matty J will break during The Bachelor finale, an ad for marriage equality created by The Equality Campaign stopped Australia in its tracks, more than any other ad possibly could. It was raw, heart-warming, and yet heart-wrenching all at the same time. The next ad break then featured an ad funded by the Coalition for Marriage, and Twitter erupted. Keep reading for how the Twitterverse reacted to both campaigns. RelatedEverything You Need to Know About Voting in the Same-Sex Marriage Postal Survey The only shock in this show is the awful vote no ad! #TheBachelorAU— Ruby T (@ruby_tues) September 14, 2017 1 / 7 Now if Australia votes yes Elise can marry who ever she wants #winwin #voteyes #marriagequality #TheBachelorAU @AMEquality— Tara Elizabeth (@Tazelizabeth) September 14, 2017 2 / 7 Just saw the no ad during #TheBachelorAU and I'm screaming, the bachelor is the worst place to make any statement about marriage honestly— 🏳️🌈👰👰🏳️🌈 (@bloodyauspol) September 14, 2017 3 / 7 You can say no....yeah I can to stupid small minded bigoted anti progressive ads that pretend the fabric of society will rip #TheBachelorAU— Ainsley Lips (@AinsleyLips) September 14, 2017 4 / 7 Two NO ads!? Well now Elise had better win. #TheBachelorAU— Tony Broderick 🙃 (@brod) September 14, 2017 5 / 7 Me: aww that "Yes" ad Channel Ten played during #TheBachelorAU was so lovelyMe, two ad breaks later: pic.twitter.com/9uia0H9IgJ— Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) September 14, 2017 6 / 7 I don't know what I'm angrier about- all the kissing, or the amount of NO ads I've seen in the breaks. 🙄😐🙄😐 #TheBachelorAU— Georgina Bayly (@Georginabayly1) September 14, 2017 7 / 7 Join the conversation LGBTQSame Sex MarriageMarriage EqualityThe Bachelor AustraliaTV