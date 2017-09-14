Twitter Erupted Over the Marriage Equality Ads During The Bachelor Finale, As Expected

As Twitter settled in for a busy night tweeting about whose heart Matty J will break during The Bachelor finale, an ad for marriage equality created by The Equality Campaign stopped Australia in its tracks, more than any other ad possibly could. It was raw, heart-warming, and yet heart-wrenching all at the same time. The next ad break then featured an ad funded by the Coalition for Marriage, and Twitter erupted.

Keep reading for how the Twitterverse reacted to both campaigns.

