Get Ready to Cry Tears of Joy Over the This Is Us Cast at the Emmys

The cast of This Is Us is certainly one good looking bunch. Ahead of the season two premiere of their hit series, the stars made a gorgeous appearance at the Emmys on Monday. The actors and actresses made the event a family affair as they posed with their significant others on the red carpet. While Justin Hartley posed with his fiancée Chrishell Stause, Sterling K. Brown brought along his stunning wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, who had a guest spot in season one. Plus, Mandy Moore couldn't help but show off her engagement ring as she attended the event with her new fiancé Taylor Goldsmith. Seeing that the show racked up a ton of nominations, we can only assume the fun times will continue when they take their seats inside.

