18/9/17 18/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Award Season This Is Us Cast at the 2017 Emmys Get Ready to Cry Tears of Joy Over the This Is Us Cast at the Emmys 18 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / John Shearer The cast of This Is Us is certainly one good looking bunch. Ahead of the season two premiere of their hit series, the stars made a gorgeous appearance at the Emmys on Monday. The actors and actresses made the event a family affair as they posed with their significant others on the red carpet. While Justin Hartley posed with his fiancée Chrishell Stause, Sterling K. Brown brought along his stunning wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, who had a guest spot in season one. Plus, Mandy Moore couldn't help but show off her engagement ring as she attended the event with her new fiancé Taylor Goldsmith. Seeing that the show racked up a ton of nominations, we can only assume the fun times will continue when they take their seats inside. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz 1 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 2 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 3 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 4 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison 5 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Shearer 6 / 6 Join the conversation This Is UsAward SeasonEmmy AwardsRed Carpet