Manchester Attack Was Usher at the One Love Manchester Concert? Usher's Reason For Missing the One Love Manchester Concert Is Actually Really Sweet 6 June, 2017 by Brittney Stephens Image Source: Getty / Erika Goldring Usher was among the list of esteemed musicians set to perform at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert on Sunday, an event held to benefit and honour the victims of the bombing that occurred during Ariana's Manchester show on May 22. Along with Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, and Pharrell Williams, Usher was scheduled to hit the stage between Justin Bieber and Katy Perry, but ended up being a no-show. Manchester native Liam Gallagher performed in his place, and disappointed fans soon took to Twitter to ask, "Usher, where art thou?" RelatedAriana Grande Fights Back Tears During Manchester Duet With the Black Eyed Peas The singer did tweet out a link to the One Love Manchester live stream, but his absence begged a few questions: Was he sick at home? Did his flight get cancelled? Was he an actual usher helping guests to their seats? The real reason for his not being there is a lot more understandable. According to an Instagram posted on Monday, Usher said that he missed the concert because one of his sons was having his first day "at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes." Aww. Read on for some fan reactions, as well as Usher's explanation. I just remembered something, where was Usher— Mary (@dangerousatc) June 4, 2017 so where tf is Usher? #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/98Vlu1mfCO— K A Y A (@grandebiizzle) June 4, 2017 Can't put into words the feeling when we were expecting usher and LIAM GALLAGHER WALKS ON— Georgia Mitchell (@georgiaxlauren) June 4, 2017 I know Liam Gallagher is a Manchester legend and all but WHERE IS USHER— Francesca (@Cheskarr) June 4, 2017 He did the U-turn— McNulty (@mcnultycop) June 4, 2017 He was the usher.... ushering everyone to their seats : )— Neil Patel (@rappingyogi) June 4, 2017 So happy to see that last night's concert in Manchester proved that love always prevails. I would have loved to be there but It was my son's first day at Camp Kudzu, one of the few summer camps for kids living with diabetes. This was an important day for him and for myself as a proud father. Stay strong UK. A post shared by Usher (@usher) on Jun 5, 2017 at 6:33am PDT Manchester AttackUsher