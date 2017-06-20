 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Vanessa Hudgens's Father's Day Post Will Make You Appreciate Your Parents More
Younger
40 Hot Pictures of Nico Tortorella, That Total Babe From Younger
Humour
Hey World, It's Time For You to Stop Pronouncing "Bey" Incorrectly
The Royals
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Celebrity Kids
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mum? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day

Vanessa Hudgens's Father's Day Instagram Post

Vanessa Hudgens's Father's Day Post Will Make You Appreciate Your Parents More

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Vanessa Hudgens's dad, Greg Hudgens, passed away from stage 4 cancer in January 2016, but she's keeping his memory alive. The former Disney star paid tribute to him on Father's Day on Sunday with a precious black-and-white photo of the two on Instagram. Along with the snap, Vanessa wrote, "Happy Father's Day to all you dads out there. And To all of you who still have your pops around, cherish him. You never know how long they'll have on this planet. Dont take things for granted. Open your heart and love generously. Missing you dad ❤️." Vanessa first revealed her father's illness via Instagram in July 2015, and she opened up about it during a speech at the Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show in LA a month later when she was honoured with the award for breakthrough performer.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsVanessa HudgensFather's Day
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Summer Beauty
ColourPop's Largest Eye Shadow Palette Yet Will Make You Say "Yes, Please!"
by Kelsey Garcia
Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens at Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Disney Channel Reunion You Didn't Catch at the BBMAs
by Kelsie Gibson
How to Pronounce Queen Bey
Humour
Hey World, It's Time For You to Stop Pronouncing "Bey" Incorrectly
by Terry Carter
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things to Never Ever Post on Social Media
by Lisette Mejia
The Daily Show Makes Trump Presidential Twitter Library
Opinion
The Daily Show Opens a Trump "Presidential Twitter Library" — Just 1 Block From Trump Tower
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds