Vanessa Hudgens Halloween Costume 2017

We Knew We Could Count on Vanessa Hudgens to Dress Up For Halloween Already

We are the weirdos mister

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Vanessa Hudgens is an actress, singer and the better half of Austin Butler, but she also holds a title that many other celebrities only wish they could obtain — she's the freaking queen of October. As soon as midnight hits on Oct. 1 every year, Vanessa starts flooding her Instagram with spooky photos, creepy quotes, and her many Halloween costumes. Literally, our girl wastes no time getting into the terrifying spirit, and we love her so much for it.

Even though we're only one week into October right now, you better believe Vanessa is already dressing up. On Friday, the actress shared photos of her and her friend dressed as characters from The Craft on Instagram. "We are the weirdos, mister," she wrote alongside a black and white snap, quoting the beloved movie. If this tells us anything, it's that we have so many more spooky and sweet moments from Vanessa to look forward to this month.

Witch night with my baby girl @ggmagree

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

We are the weirdos mister

A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

Celebrity InstagramsVanessa HudgensHalloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween
