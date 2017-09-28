There's a Big Chance Michelle Williams Is Joining Venom, the Spider-Man Spinoff

 Skip Nav
The Premiere Date
If just hearing the name "Venom" gives you PTSD from watching Tobey Maguire do that (incredibly cringey) dance in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3, never fear: the supervillain is getting a facelift. A film centered around Venom is in the works at Sony, and Tom Hardy is taking on the role of Eddie Brock, a human who gets infected by the evil alien symbiote. Not too much is known about Venom at the moment, but we've rounded up all the details that have trickled out about it so far (including an exciting new addition to the cast!).

Tom Hardy Is Playing Venom

After playing Bane in The Dark Knight Rises, Tom Hardy certainly knows his way around a supervillain. The Revenant actor is attached to star as Eddie Brock — aka the titular big, bad Venom — and has actually been a fan of the character for a while now.

Riz Ahmed Is (Probably) Joining the Cast
Riz Ahmed Is (Probably) Joining the Cast
Rogue One star Riz Ahmed is in talks to join the Venom cast in an unknown role. Details are scarce, but a source told Variety that "he’ll be playing a popular Marvel Comics character." Innnnteresting!

Michelle Williams Is Also in Talks For a Part
Michelle Williams Is Also in Talks For a Part
Like Riz Ahmed's character, any information about who Michelle Williams might play has been slim to none. What we do know is that she's definitely having a conversation with the studio about a potential role. If we had to guess, we'd say she's probably up for the role of Ashley Kafka, a doctor at the Ravencroft Institute For the Criminally Insane where Eddie Brock gets locked up, whom he later falls in love with.

Ruben Fleischer Is Directing
Ruben Fleischer Is Directing
Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is taking the reins, and given his talent for blending action with dark comedy, he'll likely be a great fit for Venom.

The Production Team
The Production Team
Jumanji's Scott Rosenberg and The Dark Tower's Jeff Pinkner are writing the script before production starts this Spring, while Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach are producing the supervillain flick alongside Sony's Amy Pascal.

It Won't Be a Part of the Spider-Man Universe
It Won't Be a Part of the Spider-Man Universe
If you're hoping to see Venom square off against Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker (from Spider-Man: Homecoming), you're going to be sorely disappointed. The young web-slinger's story will remain separate from Venom's for the supervillain's first film, but there's no telling whether or not their paths will intersect down the line.

The Story
The Story
We don't know too much about the specifics of Venom, other than it will likely be an origin story. Venom originally popped up in Marvel comics in 1988 and has remained one of Spider-Man's most popular enemies ever since. As Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 shows, Venom is a black, gooey alien symbiote that can only survive if it attaches itself to a human. Once it does, the human gains incredible powers and a penchant for evil.

Since we know that Venom won't feature a showdown with Spider-Man and will keep Venom as the main focus, there's a good chance he won't face off against any other marquee names. Then again, Venom has gone up against Iron Man, the Hulk, and Deadpool in the comics, so there's no telling who might show up.

The Premiere Date
The Premiere Date
Venom is set to hit cinemas on Oct. 5, 2018.

