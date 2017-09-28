There's a Big Chance Michelle Williams Is Joining Venom, the Spider-Man Spinoff

We don't know too much about the specifics of Venom, other than it will likely be an origin story. Venom originally popped up in Marvel comics in 1988 and has remained one of Spider-Man's most popular enemies ever since. As Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 shows, Venom is a black, gooey alien symbiote that can only survive if it attaches itself to a human. Once it does, the human gains incredible powers and a penchant for evil.

Since we know that Venom won't feature a showdown with Spider-Man and will keep Venom as the main focus, there's a good chance he won't face off against any other marquee names. Then again, Venom has gone up against Iron Man, the Hulk, and Deadpool in the comics, so there's no telling who might show up.