Kristen Bell Just Convinced Us Veronica Mars Is Coming Back For Real: "It's Going to Happen"

Don't get over excited (or prematurely angry), but Rob Thomas may be bringing Veronica Mars back. The creator did a Facebook Live session in April 2017, and he mentioned that there probably won't be a sequel to the 2014 movie . . . but he's playing around with the idea of a six-episode miniseries.

Now, while Bell has been promoting Bad Moms Christmas, she's doubling down on insisting that it will happen. Her Veronica Mars costar Ryan Hansen got the scoop from Bell during a Facebook Live conversation with IndieWire, telling him, "We are willing to put the effort in. I mean, if I have to do it as Murder, She Wrote at 80, we're going to do it. It's going to happen." You ready? Because I just cleared my schedule for a show that hasn't even started shooting yet.