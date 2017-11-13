 Skip Nav
Video of Sophie Monk Pranking Waiter

Watch Sophie Monk Pretend to Go Full Diva on This Poor, Unsuspecting Waiter

Well before Sophie Monk became The Bachelorette, she had quite the reputation as an A-grade prankster. She's got no shame — our favourite thing about her — and therefore, no qualms about making herself look silly for a laugh.

The latest in a line-up of Sophie's best work: this trick she played on a poor, unassuming waiter in Sydney. As part of Kyle and Jackie O's Double Dare series on KIIS 1065, Sophie had to go into a restaurant and follow Jackie's every instruction, as relayed to her through the headphones she was wearing. While the audience can see what's going on, the waiter who wound up serving her had no idea — and so you can only imagine what's running through his mind as Sophie asks him to rate her out of 10, blow bubbles with her, and to watch as she Googles "Sophie Monk feet."

Our favourite part might be when she stands up, taps her spoon to her glass and loudly calls out a cheers "to Sophie Monk." It's bloody gold — what else would we expect from Sophie? Watch below.

Image Source: Facebook user Kyle and Jackie O
