Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn | Gifs From The Lord of The Rings

16 Times Aragorn Was Hotter Than the Fires of Mount Doom

16 Times Aragorn Was Hotter Than the Fires of Mount Doom
Sorry to be 16 years behind everyone, but I've recently learned to appreciate J. R. R. Tolkien's trilogy, The Lord of The Rings. Who needs Game of Thrones when you have the original fantasy epic to binge-watch? One big factor that has helped me turn what used to be toleration for the Peter Jackson-directed films into gratitude? Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn. My replica-ring-furnished boyfriend claims the trilogy is "too pure, true, and great a story to be sexualised", but I challenge anyone to believe that after witnessing Aragorn wield a sword, serve a pensive stare, or wear a crown like the King (of my heart) that he is. Liv Tyler may have found her IRL Aragorn, but Arwen was one lucky elf. Keep reading for 16 gifs to represent every year I have been ignorant to the Aragorn thirst.

1 Tell me this isn't sexy.
Tell me this isn't sexy.

Tell me, and mean it.

1 / 16
2 Also this.
Also this.

Convince me this makes you feel nothing.

2 / 16
3 We beg to differ . . .
We beg to differ . . .
3 / 16
4 Oh, now the sword wielding.
Oh, now the sword wielding.
4 / 16
5 That kiss.
That kiss.
5 / 16
6 That smile.
That smile.
6 / 16
7 The wind is really working for you, A.
The wind is really working for you, A.
7 / 16
8 Pensive and, you guessed it, sexy.
Pensive and, you guessed it, sexy.
8 / 16
9 I fear that you are hotter than Mount Doom.
I fear that you are hotter than Mount Doom.
9 / 16
10 Sway my way.
Sway my way.
10 / 16
11 **inaudible groaning**
**inaudible groaning**
11 / 16
12 Oh come ON.
Oh come ON.
12 / 16
13 Always here for this dramatic windswept moment.
Always here for this dramatic windswept moment.
13 / 16
14 OK, brace yourselves, the smile returns.
OK, brace yourselves, the smile returns.
14 / 16
15 Tell me those eyes mean nothing to you.
Tell me those eyes mean nothing to you.
15 / 16
16 Really wishing I had been cast as this horse.
Really wishing I had been cast as this horse.

Sorry, not sorry for those I have corrupted this movie for.

16 / 16
