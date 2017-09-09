09/9/17 09/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity GIFs Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn | Gifs From The Lord of The Rings 16 Times Aragorn Was Hotter Than the Fires of Mount Doom 9 September, 2017 by Lucy Kenny 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Everett Collection Sorry to be 16 years behind everyone, but I've recently learned to appreciate J. R. R. Tolkien's trilogy, The Lord of The Rings. Who needs Game of Thrones when you have the original fantasy epic to binge-watch? One big factor that has helped me turn what used to be toleration for the Peter Jackson-directed films into gratitude? Viggo Mortensen as Aragorn. My replica-ring-furnished boyfriend claims the trilogy is "too pure, true, and great a story to be sexualised", but I challenge anyone to believe that after witnessing Aragorn wield a sword, serve a pensive stare, or wear a crown like the King (of my heart) that he is. Liv Tyler may have found her IRL Aragorn, but Arwen was one lucky elf. Keep reading for 16 gifs to represent every year I have been ignorant to the Aragorn thirst. 1 Tell me this isn't sexy. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Tell me, and mean it. 1 / 16 2 Also this. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Convince me this makes you feel nothing. 2 / 16 3 We beg to differ . . . What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 3 / 16 4 Oh, now the sword wielding. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 4 / 16 5 That kiss. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 5 / 16 6 That smile. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 6 / 16 7 The wind is really working for you, A. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 7 / 16 8 Pensive and, you guessed it, sexy. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 8 / 16 9 I fear that you are hotter than Mount Doom. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 9 / 16 10 Sway my way. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 10 / 16 11 **inaudible groaning** What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 11 / 16 12 Oh come ON. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 12 / 16 13 Always here for this dramatic windswept moment. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 13 / 16 14 OK, brace yourselves, the smile returns. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 14 / 16 15 Tell me those eyes mean nothing to you. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 15 / 16 16 Really wishing I had been cast as this horse. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Sorry, not sorry for those I have corrupted this movie for. 16 / 16 Join the conversation GifsThe Lord Of The RingsViggo MortensenLord Of The Rings