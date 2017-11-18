Wedding Music: 50 Upbeat Recessional Songs

Need some help planning out the music for your wedding? Not only do we have a complete guide, but we also have suggestions for songs for all aspects of the wedding. Previously, we gave you ideas for the processional, which is when you walk down the aisle. Now it's time for the companion piece: recessional songs! Also known as when you walk back up the aisle after saying "I do," the recessional signifies that it's time to celebrate. We have 50 ideas that will work for you, whether you want a classic or modern feel, whether you love Dean Martin or Beyoncé.

Source: Fox