18/11/17 18/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Music Wedding Recessional Songs Ideas Wedding Music: 50 Upbeat Recessional Songs 18 November, 2017 by Shannon Vestal Robson 53 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Need some help planning out the music for your wedding? Not only do we have a complete guide, but we also have suggestions for songs for all aspects of the wedding. Previously, we gave you ideas for the processional, which is when you walk down the aisle. Now it's time for the companion piece: recessional songs! Also known as when you walk back up the aisle after saying "I do," the recessional signifies that it's time to celebrate. We have 50 ideas that will work for you, whether you want a classic or modern feel, whether you love Dean Martin or Beyoncé. Source: Fox 1 "Best of My Love" by The Emotions Image Source: 1 / 51 2 "Love on Top" by Beyoncé Image Source: 2 / 51 3 "You Make My Dreams Come True" by Hall & Oates Image Source: 3 / 51 4 "Love Never Felt So Good" by Michael Jackson featuring Justin Timberlake Image Source: 4 / 51 5 "You're All I Need to Get By" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell Image Source: 5 / 51 6 "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors Image Source: 6 / 51 7 "All You Need Is Love" by The Beatles Image Source: 7 / 51 8 "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne Image Source: 8 / 51 9 "Just Like Heaven" by The Cure Image Source: 9 / 51 10 "Mirrors" by Justin Timberlake Image Source: 10 / 51 11 "Do You Believe in Magic" by The Lovin' Spoonful Image Source: 11 / 51 12 "I'm Into Something Good" by The Bird and the Bee Image Source: 12 / 51 13 "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé and Jay Z Image Source: 13 / 51 14 "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies Image Source: 14 / 51 15 "Happy Together" by The Turtles Image Source: 15 / 51 16 "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles Image Source: 16 / 51 17 "Feel Again" by OneRepublic Image Source: 17 / 51 18 "With a Girl Like You" by The Troggs Image Source: 18 / 51 19 "I Do" by Colbie Caillat Image Source: 19 / 51 20 "Could You Be Loved" by Bob Marley Image Source: 20 / 51 21 "Everlasting Love" by Carl Carlton Image Source: 21 / 51 22 "Let My Love Open the Door" by Pete Townshend Image Source: 22 / 51 23 "I Melt With You" by Modern English Image Source: 23 / 51 24 "Little Talks" by Of Monsters and Men Image Source: 24 / 51 25 "Safe and Sound" by Capital Cities Image Source: 25 / 51 26 "Is This Love" by Bob Marley Image Source: 26 / 51 27 "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" by Frankie Valli Image Source: 27 / 51 28 "Feelin' Good" by Michael Bublé Image Source: 28 / 51 29 "Home" by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros Image Source: 29 / 51 30 "Got to Be Real" by Cheryl Lynn Image Source: 30 / 51 31 "Everlasting Light" by The Black Keys Image Source: 31 / 51 32 "(This Will Be) An Everlasting Love" by Natalie Cole Image Source: 32 / 51 33 "Mint Car" by The Cure Image Source: 33 / 51 34 "Home" by Phillip Phillips Image Source: 34 / 51 35 "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder Image Source: 35 / 51 36 "Gimme Some Lovin'" by The Spencer Davis Group Image Source: 36 / 51 37 "Tenderness" by General Public Image Source: 37 / 51 38 "Baby I Need Your Loving" by The Four Tops Image Source: 38 / 51 39 "The Way You Make Me Feel" by Michael Jackson Image Source: 39 / 51 40 "Wild Wild Love" by Pitbull featuring G.R.L. Image Source: 40 / 51 41 "Dog Days Are Over" by Florence + the Machine Image Source: 41 / 51 42 "Ain't That a Kick in the Head" by Dean Martin Image Source: 42 / 51 43 "Good Life" by OneRepublic Image Source: 43 / 51 44 "Ho Hey" by The Lumineers Image Source: 44 / 51 45 "You've Got the Love" by Florence + the Machine Image Source: 45 / 51 46 "Go Outside" by Cults Image Source: 46 / 51 47 "Marry You" by Bruno Mars Image Source: 47 / 51 48 "On Top of the World" by Imagine Dragons Image Source: 48 / 51 49 "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" by The Darkness Image Source: 49 / 51 50 "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers Image Source: 50 / 51 50 Recessional Songs For Your Wedding Image Source: 51 / 51 Join the conversation Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Wedding MusicWeddingMusic