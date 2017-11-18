 Skip Nav
Wedding Music: 50 Upbeat Recessional Songs
Need some help planning out the music for your wedding? Not only do we have a complete guide, but we also have suggestions for songs for all aspects of the wedding. Previously, we gave you ideas for the processional, which is when you walk down the aisle. Now it's time for the companion piece: recessional songs! Also known as when you walk back up the aisle after saying "I do," the recessional signifies that it's time to celebrate. We have 50 ideas that will work for you, whether you want a classic or modern feel, whether you love Dean Martin or Beyoncé.

1 "Best of My Love" by The Emotions
2 "Love on Top" by Beyoncé
3 "You Make My Dreams Come True" by Hall & Oates
4 "Love Never Felt So Good" by Michael Jackson featuring Justin Timberlake
5 "You're All I Need to Get By" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell
6 "Best Day of My Life" by American Authors
7 "All You Need Is Love" by The Beatles
8 "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne
9 "Just Like Heaven" by The Cure
10 "Mirrors" by Justin Timberlake
11 "Do You Believe in Magic" by The Lovin' Spoonful
12 "I'm Into Something Good" by The Bird and the Bee
13 "Crazy in Love" by Beyoncé and Jay Z
14 "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies
15 "Happy Together" by The Turtles
16 "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles
17 "Feel Again" by OneRepublic
18 "With a Girl Like You" by The Troggs
19 "I Do" by Colbie Caillat
20 "Could You Be Loved" by Bob Marley
21 "Everlasting Love" by Carl Carlton
22 "Let My Love Open the Door" by Pete Townshend
23 "I Melt With You" by Modern English
24 "Little Talks" by Of Monsters and Men
25 "Safe and Sound" by Capital Cities
26 "Is This Love" by Bob Marley
27 "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" by Frankie Valli
28 "Feelin' Good" by Michael Bublé
29 "Home" by Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros
30 "Got to Be Real" by Cheryl Lynn
31 "Everlasting Light" by The Black Keys
32 "(This Will Be) An Everlasting Love" by Natalie Cole
33 "Mint Car" by The Cure
34 "Home" by Phillip Phillips
35 "Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours)" by Stevie Wonder
36 "Gimme Some Lovin'" by The Spencer Davis Group
37 "Tenderness" by General Public
38 "Baby I Need Your Loving" by The Four Tops
39 "The Way You Make Me Feel" by Michael Jackson
40 "Wild Wild Love" by Pitbull featuring G.R.L.
41 "Dog Days Are Over" by Florence + the Machine
42 "Ain't That a Kick in the Head" by Dean Martin
43 "Good Life" by OneRepublic
44 "Ho Hey" by The Lumineers
45 "You've Got the Love" by Florence + the Machine
46 "Go Outside" by Cults
47 "Marry You" by Bruno Mars
48 "On Top of the World" by Imagine Dragons
49 "I Believe in a Thing Called Love" by The Darkness
50 "Lovely Day" by Bill Withers
50 Recessional Songs For Your Wedding
