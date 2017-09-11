11/9/17 11/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet The Weeknd and Selena Gomez at Harper's Bazaar Icons 2017 Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Pack On the PDA During a Sexy Date Night 11 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty If there's one couple we can't get enough of, it's The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. On Friday night, the two stepped out for a rare red carpet appearance at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week. The couple dressed to the nines and were all about each other as they gazed lovingly into each other's eyes and shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet. While it was a big night for The Weeknd (he performed and was honored by the magazine), the lavish bash also marked the pair's second red carpet appearance together. They made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala back in May. Keep reading to see more of their PDA-filled date night. What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ANGELA WEISS 1 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 2 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jim Spellman 3 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / ANGELA WEISS 4 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart 5 / 6 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Taylor Hill 6 / 6 Join the conversation The WeekndSelena GomezNew York Fashion WeekCelebrity PDARed CarpetCelebrity Couples