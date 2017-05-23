 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The 13 Reasons Why Cast Wants to Bring Bryce to Justice Just as Much as You Do
The Royals
The Best Man's Speech at Pippa's Wedding Sounds Like It Was Pretty Terrible
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Award Season
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
Wedding
Why We Didn't See Meghan Markle at Pippa's Wedding

What the 13 Reasons Why Cast Wants to Happen in Season 2

The 13 Reasons Why Cast Wants to Bring Bryce to Justice Just as Much as You Do

13 Reasons Why recently got renewed for season two, and the cast is just as eager to explore their characters' stories as we are. We caught up with a few of the stars at Entertainment Weekly and People's Upfronts Celebration in NYC, and they revealed their hopes for the coming season. As the story will focus prominently on the court case the Bakers have against the school, Amy Hargreaves (Mrs. Jensen) is interested to play on the dichotomy between being a mother and a litigator. "She's supposed to fight for the client, which in this case is the school, but she's also concerned about finding the truth," she said. "That will be an interesting thing to explore, whether [the truth] is going to play into her ability to do her job."

Of course, there are other plot points that actors Tommy Dorfman (Ryan) and Brandon Flynn (Justin) would love to expand on as well. While each of them wants their characters to become more self-aware and take ownership for their actions, Dorfman added that he would love to see the group "go for Bryce" and bring him to justice for raping Jessica. Ultimately, though, Flynn just wants the show to have the same impact it did last season by telling relatable and thought-provoking narratives. "I just hope the story is told as honestly and truthfully as it has been," he said.

Image Source: Netflix
Join the conversation
13 Reasons WhyCelebrity InterviewsTVCelebrity QuotesPopsugar Interviews
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
13 Reasons Why
The 13 Reasons Why Season 2 Trailer Is Simultaneously Chilling and Exciting
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Australian News
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Video of Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag
touching stories
The Viral Story of an Abandoned Dog Found in a Garbage Bag Will Make Your Heart Cry
by Kelsey Garcia
Ariana Grande Tweets About Manchester Arena Explosion
World News
Manchester Arena Tragedy: Ariana Grande Says She Is "Broken" and "So, So Sorry"
by Genevieve Rota
Ariana Grande Manchester Arena Concert Explosion May 2017
World News
Death Toll Rises: 22 People Dead After Manchester Arena Explosion
by Genevieve Rota
Okja
This Adorable Animal Steals the Spotlight From Jake Gyllenhaal in the Okja Trailer
by Maggie Pehanick
13 Reasons Why Season 2 Details
13 Reasons Why
5 Things We Know About 13 Reasons Why Season 2
by Maggie Pehanick
Whose Perspective Will We See on 13 Reasons Why Season 2?
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why: We Need to See These 13 Sides of the Story on Season 2
by Maggie Pehanick
Charlie Hunnam Interview in Red Bulletin 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Charlie Hunnam, Forever Badass, Gets Candid About Being Picked On as a Kid
by Laura Marie Meyers
Miley Cyrus Billboard Interview May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Miley Cyrus Is Thankful For Her Breakup With Liam Hemsworth: "We Had to Refall in Love"
by Quinn Keaney
Brandon Flynn and Tommy Dorfman 13 Reasons Why Interview
Celebrity Interviews
The Exact Moment Brandon Flynn Realized 13 Reasons Why Was a Hit
by Kelsie Gibson
Harry Styles Getting Asked About Taylor Swift Video May 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Harry Styles Gets Flustered When Asked About Taylor Swift: "Help Me!"
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds