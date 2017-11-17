It's Time to Settle This Once and For All: What Is the Best Taylor Swift Album?

 Skip Nav
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur / TAS

After staying out of the spotlight for most of the year, Taylor Swift made her big return to music in November with the release of her sixth album, Reputation. While she has made it clear that the old Taylor is "dead" with her new sound, her star power is currently thriving. Aside from keeping fans guessing with her cryptic lyrics, her album has already broken a ton of records (including a few of her own). It's obvious that the singer's music only gets better over the years, but that doesn't stop everyone from having a favourite. In honour of the new Taylor Swift era, let's decide this once and for all: which album is the best?

What Is the Best Taylor Swift Album?
Taylor Swift
Fearless
Speak Now
Red
1989
Reputation
