Twin Peaks: What Every Major Character Has Been Doing for the Past 25 Years

Margaret, too sick to leave the house, calls Deputy Hawk to tell him her log has a message for him: "Something is missing and you have to find it. It has to do with Special Agent Dale Cooper ... the way you will find it has something to do with your heritage. This is a message from the log."

Margaret mentions being sick and is shown using oxygen in her brief time on screen. In real life, actress Catherine Coulson was battling cancer when she filmed her scenes for this revival; she passed away at the age of 71 in September 2016.