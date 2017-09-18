This Is What Elisabeth Moss Said in Her Censored Emmys Speech

Elisabeth Moss is finally an Emmy winner! On Monday, the actress snagged the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. After thanking her co-stars, Elisabeth went on to give her mum a sweet shoutout, praising her for her kindness, but then CBS bleeped her out. So what did she say? Elisabeth thanked her mum for teaching her how to be kind and "a f*cking badass." Watch her speech above now.

Image Source: Getty / J. Merritt