The Big Little Lies Cast Looks So Good at the Emmys, They'd Probably Get Away With Murder
Robin Wright and Her Daughter, Dylan Penn, Make a Stunning Duo at the Emmys
We Would Like a Country Song Written About Nicole and Keith on the Red Carpet
You'll Be Freaking Shocked by How Much These Young Emmys Stars Have Grown Up

What Did Elisabeth Moss Say in Her 2017 Emmys Speech?

This Is What Elisabeth Moss Said in Her Censored Emmys Speech

Elisabeth Moss is finally an Emmy winner! On Monday, the actress snagged the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series for her role in The Handmaid's Tale. After thanking her co-stars, Elisabeth went on to give her mum a sweet shoutout, praising her for her kindness, but then CBS bleeped her out. So what did she say? Elisabeth thanked her mum for teaching her how to be kind and "a f*cking badass." Watch her speech above now.

