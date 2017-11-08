A Guide to Justin Bieber's Tattoos So You Can Stop Wondering, "What Do They Mean?"

In October 2017, Justin didn't just get one tattoo; no, instead, he decided to cover his entire stomach with ink. Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, the artist who tattooed Justin, later revealed the inspiration behind the ink to E! News. "We added two angels, one on each side. Below each one, they're dominating the evil," he explained. "Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other. It's symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang. I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered."