A Guide to Justin Bieber's Tattoos So You Can Stop Wondering, "What Do They Mean?"
We can hardly remember a time when Justin Bieber's body wasn't covered in ink. The 23-year-old singer has over 50 tattoos, and he's showing no signs of slowing down any time soon. Just this week, Justin shocked fans when he debuted a massive torso tattoo on his Instagram, but it seems the ink is more than just an accessory. According to Justin's tattoo artist, Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, the tattoo is a representation of "the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang." Keep reading to find out what Justin's other notable tattoos symbolise.

Stars With Ink: Pictures of Celebrity Tattoos
The first tattoo Justin ever got was a seagull on his left hip. "It's based on this book that my whole family read," he explained to GQ in February 2016. "I wanted to make sure it wasn't visible. It's basically about this seagull who wanted to be more than just a seagull."
The first tattoo Justin ever got was a seagull on his left hip. "It's based on this book that my whole family read," he explained to GQ in February 2016. "I wanted to make sure it wasn't visible. It's basically about this seagull who wanted to be more than just a seagull."

Justin got the word "Believe" on his left forearm in honour of his second album of the same name in June 2012.
Justin got the word "Believe" on his left forearm in honour of his second album of the same name in June 2012.

In October 2012, Justin got an owl inked on his left arm that "signifies wisdom."

Justin paid homage to his grandfather with a design of the hockey team the Stratford Cullitons's mascot on his left shoulder blade in January 2013. "My grandfather always took me to the Stratford Culliton every Friday night," he wrote on Instagram. "This is for u Grampa."

Justin and his dad, Jeremy, got matching tattoos that say "Yeshua" on their ribcages in May 2013. Yeshua is the Hebrew word for Jesus.

Justin has mom Pattie Mallette's birthday inked in roman numerals on the right side of his chest.

The picture of his mum's eye on his left arm also "means a lot" to him.

Justin got the letters "LL" inked on his inner left arm in May 2015. "It's 'When you're low, lift,'" he told Pop Candies TV shortly after getting the ink. "Basically, when your head is low, lift it up because you never want to live in shame."

In July 2015, Justin got the letter "G" tattooed on his right arm in honour of his friend's daughter, Georgia Veach, who was born with lissencephaly (a rare brain disorder in which a baby's brain doesn't develop folds or grooves). "I got that for him just to support him and let him know I have his back," Justin told GQ in February 2016. His exes Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin both have the same tattoo.

The singer got the word "Purpose" inked above his belly button in October 2015 to celebrate the release of his fourth studio album, Purpose.

Justin has a bolded "X" on his left arm. "X means unknown," Justin explained to GQ in February 2016. "They might know the shell of me or the artist, but not necessarily me."
Justin has a bolded "X" on his left arm. "X means unknown," Justin explained to GQ in February 2016. "They might know the shell of me or the artist, but not necessarily me."

In an interview with GQ in February 2016, Justin revealed that the dark-haired angel on his left arm is, in fact, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. "This is my ex-girlfriend," he said while referencing the ink. "So I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know."
In an interview with GQ in February 2016, Justin revealed that the dark-haired angel on his left arm is, in fact, ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. "This is my ex-girlfriend," he said while referencing the ink. "So I kinda tried to cover her face up with some shading, but people still know."

In May 2016, Justin shocked fans when he debuted a tiny cross tattoo just below his left eye on Instagram. Justin's tattoo artist, Jonboy, later explained the meaning behind the ink to Us Weekly, saying, "It represents his journey in finding purpose with God."

In June 2017, the singer debuted the words "Better at 70" above his left kneecap and explained the meaning behind the new ink on Instagram. "I look back at a lot of things in my life, mistakes, insecurities, and although I have felt I've wasted a lot of time it also makes me want to be better faster!" he wrote. "For me personally I want to work everyday to be BETTER AT 70."

In October 2017, Justin didn't just get one tattoo; no, instead, he decided to cover his entire stomach with ink. Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy, the artist who tattooed Justin, later revealed the inspiration behind the ink to E! News. "We added two angels, one on each side. Below each one, they're dominating the evil," he explained. "Below each of the angels, there is a demon that needs to be defeated. The skeleton on one side and the serpent on the other. It's symbolic of Gothic art and the struggle between the light and dark, the good and the evil, Yin and Yang. I wanted to make sure we had contrast in subject matter and imagery. The thing that made the most sense to me was a tattoo describing his spirituality. The animals he has, his spirit animals as well as the angels, his guardians. I was trying to make it super meaningful and not scattered."

