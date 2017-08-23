 Skip Nav
The Royals
Grab a Gown and Tiara — Here's How to Pay Homage to Princess Diana This Halloween
The Royals
11 Times Princess Diana Showed William and Harry the Ropes on a Royal Tour
Dance Videos
This "Sorry Not Sorry" Dance Routine Is So Sexy, Even Demi Lovato Was Here For It
TV
6 Questions We Have About the Ice Dragon on Game of Thrones

What Do the White Walkers Want on Game of Thrones?

What Do the White Walkers Actually Want?

Jon Snow and his raiding party meet a bloodcurdling sight on Monday's Game of Thrones episode, "Beyond the Wall": an army of White Walkers and wights barrelling down on them from all sides as they wait on a rock pile in the middle of a partially frozen lake. But just what are these undead fighters after?

Total domination, basically.

Thousands of years ago, when the First Men were invading Westeros, the indigenous Children of the Forest created the White Walkers as a way to protect themselves from the invading conquerors. But eventually the White Walkers broke free of the Children's control and started working toward their goal of killing and resurrecting every living person in Westeros.

Related
Why the Penultimate Episode of Game of Thrones Is Always the Best

It was this mutual enemy that caused the Children of the Forest to align with the First Men, waging the War For the Dawn during the Long Night. This was the longest Winter in Westeros history, but eventually the citizens of the Seven Kingdoms beat back the White Walker threat and then built the Wall to keep the White Walkers from invading again (until now).

It is at the beginning of the Game of Thrones saga that the Night's Watch, founded to guard Westeros should the White Walkers ever rise up again, starts receiving reports of White Walkers from beyond the Wall. Now, six years later, the army is marching on Westeros to slaughter the people and rule the land.

Related
Bran May Be Game of Thrones' Greatest Villain, According to This Theory

Only dragonglass and Valyrian steel are known ways to kill White Walkers, so hopefully Jon Snow's minions are hard at work mining the dragonglass from underneath Dragonstone. Now if he and Daenerys can only convince Cersei of the impending threat, perhaps all the citizens of Westeros can once again work together to beat back the Night King and his army.

As Beric Dondarrion reminds Jon Snow in "Beyond the Wall," "Death is the enemy — the first enemy, and the last. The enemy always wins. But we still need to fight him."

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TVGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Inspiration Gallery
23 Tattoo Ideas For the 1 Hidden Spot You Haven't Thought of Yet
by Catherine Conelly
Why Game of Thrones' Penultimate Episodes Are the Best
TV
Why the Penultimate Episode of Game of Thrones Is Always the Best
by Erin Hurley
Sam Quotes His Father on Game of Thrones
TV
The Tragic Callback You Missed on This Week's Game of Thrones
by Danielle Jackson
Why Does Daenerys Believe She Can't Have Children?
TV
The Reason Daenerys Believes She Is Barren Goes Back to Season 1
by Sabienna Bowman
How Unrealistic Is Game of Thrones?
TV
19 Egregiously Unrealistic Things That Happened on This Week's Game of Thrones
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds