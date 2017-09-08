 Skip Nav
8 Surprising Things That the Queen Carries in Her Handbag
Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most recognised figures in the world, and in public she is never, EVER separated from her iconic handbag. Her Majesty always carries a bespoke calfskin bag made by Royal Warrant holders Launer in the crook of her left arm, and she has around 200 of them which don't come cheap, costing up to US$2,346 a pop. Over the years, the mystique around the queen's bag has increased, especially when it was revealed that she uses it to send coded messages to her staff. Apparently, if she places it on the table it indicates she would like to wrap things up in the next five minutes, and when she puts it on the floor, it signals to her lady-in-waiting that she would like her to come rescue her. But what secrets are contained inside the bag?

The queen first took a pair of reading glasses from her purse in 1982 to read a speech, and they have since become one of the key items that she always carries with her. She wears the brand Silhouette, and favours semi-transparent, soft plastic frames.

That pop of fuchsia lip colour won't reapply itself, will it? The queen has been spotted on more than one occasion touching up her lipstick in public, and former First Lady Laura Bush once revealed that she herself followed suit: "The queen told me it was all right to do it." Her Majesty's chosen brand is thought to be Clarins, and the small metal mirror she uses was a wedding present from Prince Philip.

This may sound a little unusual, but actually it's genius! The queen was once spotted at dinner discreetly spitting into the plastic suction cup attached to a metal hook. A former dining companion told royal biographer Sally Bedel-Smith, “The queen then attached the cup to the underside of the table. The cup had a hook on it, and she attached her handbag to it.”

Anyone needing the queen to sign a condolence book or documents is sure to remember to bring a pen, but Her Majesty doesn't like to take any chances, and it's said she always carries her own.

We all know that the queen doesn't carry any money, right? Wrong! Although her status means that she doesn't need to carry cash or cards like the rest of us, the queen does in fact sometimes carry money — when she's off to church. Her Majesty always donates to the collection, and therefore cash is necessary. It was once reported that she usually gives a £5 note, sometimes £10. Her staff press the money first, so that it's always crisp and folded with the queen's face pointing outwards.

She may be the epitome of sophistication and manners, but the queen is only human and has been occasionally struck down with the sniffles.

A no-brainer when you think of all those people that she meets and greets on a day-to-day basis. Also in the Launer is a packet of mint lozenges.

This is not something which the queen carries with her every day, but she has been known to bring a camera on many occasions. Her Majesty has always been a keen photographer, and she apparently likes to snap pictures of world leaders for her personal collection.

According to royal author Phil Dampier, the queen has also been known to sometimes stash a number of other items in her bag: dog treats for her corgis, family photos, lucky charms given to her by her children (including miniature saddles, dogs, and horses), crosswords snipped from the newspaper, and a penknife!

