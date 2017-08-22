What Taylor Swift's Mysterious Snake Post (Probably) Means

Leave it to Taylor Swift to take over the morning news cycle with one very mysterious, captionless post. After fully wiping her social media accounts clean last week, the singer shared a brief, dark clip of a snake on Monday, prompting fans to fully freak out and wonder what in the world she's got up her sleeve. Remember when Taylor's Instagram account was flooded with snake emoji in the wake of her feuds with Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian? Something tells us that probably has a little something to do with it. A few possibilities:

New music is imminent. Based on Taylor's typical album-release schedule, it's likely that she'll be releasing new music very soon — possibly with a darker tone, and possibly during or leading up to the MTV VMAs. Which brings us to our next theory . . . Taylor will perform with Katy Perry at the VMAs. Along with hosting the show, Katy is also among the confirmed performers for this year's VMAs. And what could possibly make more headlines than Taylor and Katy pairing up and putting their long-time feud to rest onstage? Taylor will appear in Katy Perry's new video. On Monday, Katy posted a clip of her upcoming "Swish Swish" music video — the song she allegedly wrote about Taylor, writing, "COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE." Is it a coincidence that Taylor "starred as Catastrophe" in her "Bad Blood" music video? Hmm . . .