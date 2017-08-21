21/8/17 21/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Conleth Hill What Does Varys From Game of Thrones Look Like in Real Life? Think You Could Spot Game of Thrones' Lord Varys Out in Public? Probably Not 21 August, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: HBO Lord Varys (Conleth Hill) is one of those sneaky characters on Game of Thrones — you never really know where his loyalties lie and he always seems to be up to something. But do you think you'd be able to spot him out in public? Our guess is probably not. Unlike Varys, Conleth actually has a full head of hair. "It's funny, because I wasn't bald for 47 years before I did this, so [my hair] is normal to me," Conleth recently told Business Insider. "But other people get freaked out by the hair." RelatedLord Varys Has Plenty of Reasons to Hate Melisandre While Conleth initially hated shaving his head every year, he's come to terms with it now and actually kind of likes it. "I'm not so conspicuous when I'm not on set, since I look so different year round. My hair grows back fairly fast after shooting, so I'm not hounded at home." Which look do you prefer? Lord Varys What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO 1 / 6 Conleth Hill What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jamie McCarthy 2 / 6 Lord Varys What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO 3 / 6 Conleth Hill What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Ethan Miller 4 / 6 Lord Varys What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: HBO 5 / 6 Conleth Hill What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 6 / 6 Join the conversation Conleth HillTVCelebrity FactsCelebrity QuotesGame Of ThronesCelebrities