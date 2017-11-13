Everything We Hope to See on Bachelor in Paradise

When it comes to The Bachelor franchise, Australia plays it pretty safe. Our Aussie Bachelors and Bachelorettes never see a fantasy suite, and there are no "Tell All" or "After the Rose" episodes, which are where some of the biggest US Bachelor moments have played out.

The Australian producers have definitely pieced together a more buttoned-up brand of Bachelor (preferring to focus on bullying and the tired "cat fight" narratives), which is why the decision to pick up Bachelor in Paradise, the most scandalous, shameless, sex-focused crayon in The Bachelor box, seems totally out of left field.

The game aspect of Bachelor in Paradise comes in finding someone who wants to keep you around. To remain on the show, you need to be given a rose from someone of the opposite sex. So yes, there will be rose ceremonies. There is always an odd number of men and women; if there are more men, the women hand out roses, if there are more women, the men do — so someone always gets eliminated. As soon as the numbers are even once again, another ex-Bachie alumn will enter, shaking things up all over again. If you're wondering, it's a similar system to Love Island, except they don't use roses.

When people couple up and are happy, the idea is that they leave "paradise" together. This is the opposite of Love Island though — on that show, being in a strong couple is how you win.

Then there's the scandal aspect. The whole show relies on people hooking up (like, in the first episode) and breaking up in a clothing-optional setting that's well supplied with alcohol. If you were to button things up, there won't be much of a show left. That said, we hope the show is more active in keeping its contestants safe than its US counterpart has been.

All in all, Australia is going to see the Bachy cast in a whole new light. If you were shocked by Matty J kissing Laura on the first date, prepare to have your socks rocked.

If you're wondering what to expect, we've put together a wish list of everything we hope to see on the show. The producers of the show didn't ask for our input, but we think they probably should have — if even some of these things happen, it will be TV gold. Note: we've taken some liberties with the show casting, so head here to see the official line-up so far.