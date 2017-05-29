Game of Thrones: 6 Things We Know Will Happen to Jon Snow

We've nearly survived the long, cold Game of Thrones hiatus, and now it's time to figure out just what's going on in season seven. We've gotten teasers here and there, but the full trailer reveals a hell of a lot. We've developed a few plausible theories, and we have some specific observations about one Jon Snow. Here's what we know about him from how season six ends and what we've seen of season seven.

1. We'll Finally See Him as the King in the North

Jon Snow has been underestimated, undermined, and stabbed to death. Now that he's back and fully recovered, he's been crowned King in the North — haters be damned. Beginning in season seven, we'll get to see him as the leader he was born to be.

2. He Will Meet Daenerys

Ah, the set leak heard 'round the world. Last year, photos emerged of Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, and Liam Cunningham filming together in Spain. This means that Daenerys, Jon, Tyrion, and Davos will all be in the same place at the same time. Is an alliance afoot? Perhaps a romance?

3. He's Going to Put Littlefinger in His Place

Littlefinger is still stirring up sh*t in the season seven trailer, and while we see him trying to plant doubt in Sansa's head, the most telling scene is in the hallway with Jon. We don't get any context, but we do see Jon grab him by the throat and put him up against the wall. Does Jon find out how manipulative Littlefinger has been with Sansa?

4. He Will (Probably) Find Out About His Parents

During season six, Game of Thrones finally confirmed that Jon Snow is actually the child of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Now that we're fully aware of his parentage, it's only a matter of time before he finds out about good ol' mom and pop. There's a chance Bran could tell him the truth (when and if they ever reunite), but there's also the possibility that he could discover his roots by wandering down into the crypt at Winterfell.

5. He's Going to Be Running From Something

There's a split-second scene in the trailer in which Jon and Tormund Giantsbane are running like hell away from something. Seeing as they're still in the snow — and Jon Snow runs from no man — my guess is that he's fleeing from the Night King and/or White Walkers.

6. Whatever Happens, It Happens Fast

This season, the story is moving at a faster pace than usual. Harington hasn't spoken specifically about what that means for his character, but he did tell Entertainment Weekly what it means for the show: "This season is really different than any other season because it's accelerating toward the end, a lot of stuff collides and happens much much quicker than you're used to seeing on Thrones . . . it's so different than what everybody is used to. It's quite exciting."